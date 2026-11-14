Philly’s community and health orgs are busy hiring right now, especially around mental health, kids’ health, and wellness for older adults. If you like helping people one-on-one and being out in the community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: $62,900 – $80,200/year

Work with a multidisciplinary team to support kids and families in the Healthy Minds, Healthy Kids program. You’ll handle needs assessments, community referrals, insurance pre-auths, and care coordination—great fit if you have a related bachelor’s and experience in healthcare or community resources.

Employer: St. Christopher's Hospital for Children / Tower Health

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:30am–5pm (some flexibility)

Salary: Not listed

Support families in clinic and in the community, including home visits, outreach calls, and connecting patients to services. Good for someone with lived experience, strong people skills, and reliable transportation; high school diploma or equivalent (or relevant experience) accepted.

Employer: Center in the Park

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time (35 hours/week, mostly in-person)

Salary: $45,500/year

Help bring health and wellness programs to older adults at the center and out in the neighborhood—think workshops, screenings, and outreach events. Great if you enjoy community engagement, have solid organizing and communication skills, and can drive to different sites; role is grant-funded through January 2028.

Employer: Mental Health Partnerships (MHP)

Location: 3119 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–4pm, on-site

Pay: $21.00/hour

Lead daily operations and staff at a peer-focused recovery center, supporting participants with their mental health and recovery goals. Comes with up to 39.5 paid days off per year and strong benefits—good for someone with mental health and supervisory experience who likes both people work and program oversight.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—community-focused employers often have related roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.