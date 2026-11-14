undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Philadelphia Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Philly has a nice mix of cleaning and maintenance roles right now, from union janitor spots to higher-paying housekeeping and supervisor jobs.
Below are several solid options if you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly.
Maintenance Supervisor, Multifamily
- Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri, 8:30 am–5 pm + on-call)
- Pay: $34.00 – $40.00 per hour
This role leads maintenance for apartment communities—getting units move-in ready, handling repairs, and keeping grounds and common areas in top shape. Great fit if you have 3+ years’ maintenance experience plus EPA 608 Type II/CPO and want steady hours with big-company benefits.
Bilingual Warehouse Janitorial Site Supervisor
- Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time with potential for full-time
- Pay: Starting at $17.00 per hour (posting also notes $19.50)
Lead janitorial operations in a busy warehouse setting—scheduling, training, safety, and staffing across multiple shifts. Best for someone bilingual English/Spanish with 4+ years of supervisory experience in janitorial, distribution, or building maintenance.
Janitor/Cleaner – Fitness Center
- Employer: Anytime Fitness Plymouth Meeting–Norristown
- Location: Philadelphia, PA 19118
- Type: Part-time (about 10 hrs/week)
- Pay: $12.00 – $15.00 per hour
Keep a neighborhood gym clean—bathrooms, equipment, floors, and trash—mainly in early morning shifts. Good side job if you want steady, low-hour work and have reliable transportation.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time (mobile field work)
- Pay: Not listed
Travel to clients and fully detail vehicles—interior and exterior cleaning, waxing, and polishing. Ideal if you already own detailing equipment, enjoy working on cars, and like working independently around the city.
Housekeeper / Assistant / Pet Helper
- Employer: Rittenhouse Home
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time, in-home
- Pay: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour
Help keep a private home clean and organized with a big focus on dusting (for a pet with allergies), plus some pet care and light outdoor tasks. Great if you have strong residential cleaning skills and love dogs.
FT Cleaner – Overnight (Planet Fitness)
- Employer: Planet Fitness – National Fitness Partners
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, overnight (10 pm–6 am)
- Pay: Starting at $13.00 per hour, with scheduled raises
Overnight role keeping the gym spotless—equipment, locker rooms, showers, and trash. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and a free Black Card membership, plus clear growth paths into management.
Union Cleaner
- Employer: ISS World
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Likely full/part-time hourly (union role)
- Pay: $18.00 – $18.54 per hour
Union janitorial position handling vacuuming, dusting, restrooms, trash, and floor care in commercial or institutional buildings. No prior cleaning experience required, and benefits follow the union contract.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—cleaning and maintenance roles open up fast, and experience in one often leads to better-paying options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.