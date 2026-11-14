Philly has a nice mix of cleaning and maintenance roles right now, from union janitor spots to higher-paying housekeeping and supervisor jobs.

Below are several solid options if you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri, 8:30 am–5 pm + on-call)

(Mon–Fri, 8:30 am–5 pm + on-call) Pay: $34.00 – $40.00 per hour

This role leads maintenance for apartment communities—getting units move-in ready, handling repairs, and keeping grounds and common areas in top shape. Great fit if you have 3+ years’ maintenance experience plus EPA 608 Type II/CPO and want steady hours with big-company benefits.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time with potential for full-time

Part-time with potential for Pay: Starting at $17.00 per hour (posting also notes $19.50)

Lead janitorial operations in a busy warehouse setting—scheduling, training, safety, and staffing across multiple shifts. Best for someone bilingual English/Spanish with 4+ years of supervisory experience in janitorial, distribution, or building maintenance.

Employer: Anytime Fitness Plymouth Meeting–Norristown

Anytime Fitness Plymouth Meeting–Norristown Location: Philadelphia, PA 19118

Type: Part-time (about 10 hrs/week)

Pay: $12.00 – $15.00 per hour

Keep a neighborhood gym clean—bathrooms, equipment, floors, and trash—mainly in early morning shifts. Good side job if you want steady, low-hour work and have reliable transportation.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time (mobile field work)

Full-time (mobile field work) Pay: Not listed

Travel to clients and fully detail vehicles—interior and exterior cleaning, waxing, and polishing. Ideal if you already own detailing equipment, enjoy working on cars, and like working independently around the city.

Employer: Rittenhouse Home

Rittenhouse Home Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time, in-home

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour

Help keep a private home clean and organized with a big focus on dusting (for a pet with allergies), plus some pet care and light outdoor tasks. Great if you have strong residential cleaning skills and love dogs.

Employer: Planet Fitness – National Fitness Partners

Planet Fitness – National Fitness Partners Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, overnight (10 pm–6 am)

Pay: Starting at $13.00 per hour, with scheduled raises

Overnight role keeping the gym spotless—equipment, locker rooms, showers, and trash. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and a free Black Card membership, plus clear growth paths into management.

Employer: ISS World

ISS World Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Likely full/part-time hourly (union role)

Likely full/part-time hourly (union role) Pay: $18.00 – $18.54 per hour

Union janitorial position handling vacuuming, dusting, restrooms, trash, and floor care in commercial or institutional buildings. No prior cleaning experience required, and benefits follow the union contract.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—cleaning and maintenance roles open up fast, and experience in one often leads to better-paying options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.