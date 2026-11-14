Philly’s creative scene is busy right now—agencies, tech, and tourism are all hiring. If you’re into words, pixels, or photos, there’s something here worth a click.

Employer: Citrus Health Group

Citrus Health Group Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads copy across healthcare and pharma payer marketing, with a strong focus on clear, science-based storytelling. Great fit if you have 5+ years pharma/market access writing and want to mentor writers while working closely with designers and medical experts.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: National base pay range $76,000 – $137,200

Design enterprise tools for T‑Mobile’s digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad platform, from discovery to high-fidelity prototypes in Figma. Ideal if you have 2–4 years of product design, love complex workflows, and want strong pay plus big-company benefits and stock programs.

Employer: My Flight Tours, LLC

Location: Philadelphia, PA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $140/day + 5% commission on $50 photo packages

Shoot and sell photos for helicopter tours, with chances to fly and capture guests right after they land. Best for fast-moving photographers who own a camera, laptop, and Lightroom, and like mixing sales with hands-on tourism work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Philly’s creative market moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.