Philly’s engineering scene is busy right now, with strong demand in data centers, mission-critical facilities, and land development. If you’ve got solid technical chops, there are some well-paid roles here worth a look.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $84,000 – $100,000 (hourly within this range)

(hourly within this range) Design plumbing and utility packages for fast-moving data center projects—DWV, potable water, process drains, storm drains, and more. You’ll own schedules and technical quality while working with a multi-discipline team, using Revit and current plumbing codes.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $114,000 – $171,000

Lead mission assurance and quality on an established marine systems production program. This role blends quality engineering, risk management, and supplier oversight; you’ll work across engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain, and must be able to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

Langan Engineering & Environmental Services Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Run land development projects from concept through completion—site layout, grading, drainage, stormwater, and permitting for residential, commercial, and mixed-use sites. This is a client-facing PE-level role with business development, staff leadership, and strong growth potential.

Employer: Jobot (for a top-ranked engineering consulting firm)

Jobot (for a top-ranked engineering consulting firm) Location: Listed for Philadelphia, PA (role is fully remote)

Listed for (role is fully remote) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,000 – $145,000

Fully remote electrical PE role focused on hospitals, labs, cleanrooms, and pharma/cGMP facilities. You’ll lead power distribution, emergency power, and life-safety designs using Revit, plus perform studies (short circuit, arc flash) and mentor junior engineers.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the job, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.