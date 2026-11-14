Philly has a nice mix of front-desk and office roles right now, especially in healthcare and customer-facing spots. If you like organizing, greeting people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wesley Enhanced Living

Wesley Enhanced Living Location: 6300 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144

Type: Full-time, 7am–3pm

Salary: Not listed

This role is the reception hub for a nursing unit, handling phones, charts, and updates for nurses and managers. Good fit if you’re organized, calm with multiple tasks, and want strong benefits like health, dental, 401(k) match, tuition help, and daily pay in a senior-living setting.

Employer: Citywide Community Counselling Services

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $18.00/hour

If you’re fully bilingual (English/Spanish) with medical office experience, this job has you greeting patients, managing calls, scheduling, verifying insurance, and translating for a psychiatrist. Great for someone who likes a busy healthcare front desk and has 2+ years as a medical receptionist.

Employer: Beazley

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year + discretionary bonus

This is a more advanced claims handling and admin leadership role, managing low–mid value insurance claims from start to finish. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, analytical, and comfortable with regulations, and want strong perks like 22 days PTO, 11 holidays, 401(k) with 5% match, paid parental leave, and flexible working.

Employer: Wills Eye Hospital / Wills Eye Foundation

Location: Philadelphia, PA 19107

Type: Per-diem (as needed), in person

Salary: Not listed

You’ll greet and register patients, verify insurance, schedule follow-ups, and enter charges in a busy eye hospital. Good for someone with 2+ years healthcare experience, strong customer service, and interest in growing in a top-ranked clinical setting.

Employer: Barbera Autoland

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time, nights & Saturdays required, in person

Salary: From $18.00/hour

Front-desk role at a busy, long-running auto dealership: answer phones, greet guests, handle basic clerical work, and support sales/service teams. Nice fit if you’re a people person, can multitask, and want flexible part-time hours with a strong customer-service culture.

Employer: Team Dental – Northern Liberties

Location: Northern Liberties, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, in person

Schedule: Shifts between 7:00 AM–8:00 PM Mon–Fri, Saturdays as needed

Shifts between Salary: $25.66–$30.90/hour

Lead the front desk team in a dental practice, overseeing check-in/out, scheduling, insurance verification, billing, and collections. Great for someone with 3+ years dental front desk experience who wants leadership responsibilities plus benefits like PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and dental perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.