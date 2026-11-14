Philly’s finance scene is busy right now—lots of hiring from big firms, banks, hospitals, and global companies. If you’ve got accounting, audit, tax, or analytics skills, there’s something here at almost every level.

Employer: Atlantic Group (for client)

Atlantic Group (for client) Location: Chester County, PA (commutable from Philadelphia)

(commutable from Philadelphia) Salary: $75,000–$80,000/year

Type: Full-time, in-office

Hands-on staff accountant role doing GL work, month-end close, reconciliations, and financial reporting under U.S. GAAP. Great fit if you have 2+ years’ accounting experience, a Bachelor’s in Accounting, and want solid exposure to inventory accounting and NetSuite/ERP in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Robert Half

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: Not listed (contract with potential to go permanent)

Not listed (contract with potential to go permanent) Type: Temporary / Contract (potential perm)

Perfect if you like nonprofit or government funding work. You’ll build grant budgets, track spending, manage compliance, and prep audit support while partnering with program and finance teams. Ideal for someone with grant accounting/admin experience and strong Excel and fund accounting system skills (e.g., Abila MIP).

Employer: Spring EQ

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the month-end close, GL, financial reporting, and internal controls for a growing mortgage origination and servicing business. Great next step if you have 5+ years’ accounting experience (mortgage/financial services preferred) and want to manage a team, own policies, and drive process automation.

Employer: CyberCoders (for regional CPA firm)

(for regional CPA firm) Location: Remote for Wilmington, DE / Philadelphia, PA market

Remote for market Salary: $100,000–$120,000

Type: Full-time

Senior-level audit supervisor role focused on government, nonprofit, and school audits. You’ll lead engagements, review complex work, advise clients, and mentor staff, with heavy exposure to GASB, Single Audits, and Uniform Guidance. Requires 5+ years in public accounting and an active CPA.

Employer: Wills Eye Hospital

Location: Philadelphia, PA (19107)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, on-site

Healthcare finance role focused on billing and inpatient claims for a top eye hospital. You’ll submit and clean up claims, work denials, track under/overpayments, and work with Medicare/Medicaid and commercial payors. Great for someone with 1–2 years of hospital revenue cycle experience and strong Excel and coding knowledge (CPT, HCPCS, DRG, ICD-10).

Employer: EisnerAmper

Location: Philadelphia, PA (National Tax Office role)

(National Tax Office role) Salary: $95,000–$140,000 (range varies by geography)

(range varies by geography) Type: Full-time

Ideal for a tax attorney who likes working directly with the IRS. You’ll support exams, appeals, penalty abatements, missed elections, collection matters, and tax research. Requires a JD, bar passage, and 3+ years’ experience in tax controversy or related work.

Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: $148,000–$222,000 base

Type: Full-time

High-impact global role shaping drug pricing and market access strategy across oncology, epilepsy, and sleep. You’ll build pricing models, monitor global policy (IRA, EU HTA, etc.), run payer research, and support in-licensing/M&A. Best for someone with 6+ years in pharma pricing/market access/HEOR/strategy and strong quantitative skills.

Employer: PNC

Location: Philadelphia, PA (in-office with borrower site travel)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Great if you like field work plus accounting. You’ll analyze borrowers’ collateral and financials, lead field exams, write reports, and advise on collateral risk for asset-based lending. They prefer 3+ years of ABL field exam experience, strong corporate accounting knowledge, and advanced Excel.

Employer: Berkadia

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: $80,000–$100,000

Type: Full-time

You’ll underwrite and size/price multifamily loans, work closely with Fannie Mae and Berkadia’s mortgage bankers, and analyze rents, cap rates, sales, and vacancy. Strong fit if you have multifamily/agency underwriting or real estate finance experience and want a client-facing, analytical role with training and growth.

Employer: CyberCoders (for regional CPA firm)

(for regional CPA firm) Location: Wilmington, DE (serving DE/PA/MD/NJ; commutable from Philly)

(serving DE/PA/MD/NJ; commutable from Philly) Salary: $85,000–$110,000

Type: Full-time

Lead audits for governments, nonprofits, schools, and benefit plans. You’ll manage engagements, review work, and mentor staff, with strong exposure to GASB, Single Audits, and employee benefit plans. Best for someone with 3–5 years of public audit experience and a CPA or active pursuit.

Employer: Citrin Cooperman

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (entry level, 2026 start)

Great landing spot for new grads. You’ll assist seniors on audits, reviews, and compilations, do testing and analytics, and build client-facing skills. They’re looking for a Bachelor’s in Accounting, 3.0+ GPA, and CPA eligibility (150 credits).

Employer: PwC

Location: Philadelphia, PA (Tax Services)

Salary: $150,000–$438,000

Type: Full-time

Senior leadership role guiding multinational clients on transfer pricing strategy, documentation, and disputes. You’ll lead engagements, drive business development, oversee economic analyses, and mentor teams. Requires 8+ years’ experience and a CPA, law license, or similar credential.

Employer: Chubb Insurance

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Treasury-focused role handling cash position reporting, liquidity forecasting, internal letters of credit, and automation projects. Great for someone with 3–5 years in treasury/finance, strong Excel (pivots, VLOOKUPs, macros), and interest in AI/BI tools.

Employer: PwC

Location: Philadelphia, PA (Deals practice)

Salary: $63,000–$140,000

Type: Full-time

You’ll support valuation work for M&A, divestitures, and restructurings—building DCF and comps models, analyzing financials and market data, and preparing client materials. Good fit if you have 1+ year of valuation, corporate finance, or related experience and want deal exposure.

Employer: Chubb Insurance

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, entry level

Entry path into IT audit at a global insurer. You’ll test IT controls, document workpapers, analyze processes, and support audits and special projects. Great for recent grads with an IT, business, or accounting degree, strong Excel, and interest in AI-enabled tools.

Employer: PwC

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: $99,000–$266,000

Type: Full-time

Lead corporate tax compliance and advisory work while managing teams, driving automation, and coaching staff. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Accounting, 4+ years of tax experience, and a CPA or similar credential, ready to own client relationships and projects.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume this week—Philly employers are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.