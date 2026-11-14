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💰 Philadelphia Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings
Philly’s finance scene is busy right now—lots of hiring from big firms, banks, hospitals, and global companies. If you’ve got accounting, audit, tax, or analytics skills, there’s something here at almost every level.
Staff Accountant (Construction Estimator posting)
- Employer: Atlantic Group (for client)
- Location: Chester County, PA (commutable from Philadelphia)
- Salary: $75,000–$80,000/year
- Type: Full-time, in-office
Hands-on staff accountant role doing GL work, month-end close, reconciliations, and financial reporting under U.S. GAAP. Great fit if you have 2+ years’ accounting experience, a Bachelor’s in Accounting, and want solid exposure to inventory accounting and NetSuite/ERP in a fast-paced environment.
Grant Accountant (Contract-to-Hire)
- Employer: Robert Half
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: Not listed (contract with potential to go permanent)
- Type: Temporary / Contract (potential perm)
Perfect if you like nonprofit or government funding work. You’ll build grant budgets, track spending, manage compliance, and prep audit support while partnering with program and finance teams. Ideal for someone with grant accounting/admin experience and strong Excel and fund accounting system skills (e.g., Abila MIP).
Accounting Manager – Mortgage Operations
- Employer: Spring EQ
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead the month-end close, GL, financial reporting, and internal controls for a growing mortgage origination and servicing business. Great next step if you have 5+ years’ accounting experience (mortgage/financial services preferred) and want to manage a team, own policies, and drive process automation.
Remote Audit Supervisor – Gov & Nonprofit
- Employer: CyberCoders (for regional CPA firm)
- Location: Remote for Wilmington, DE / Philadelphia, PA market
- Salary: $100,000–$120,000
- Type: Full-time
Senior-level audit supervisor role focused on government, nonprofit, and school audits. You’ll lead engagements, review complex work, advise clients, and mentor staff, with heavy exposure to GASB, Single Audits, and Uniform Guidance. Requires 5+ years in public accounting and an active CPA.
Revenue Cycle Specialist
- Employer: Wills Eye Hospital
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (19107)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, on-site
Healthcare finance role focused on billing and inpatient claims for a top eye hospital. You’ll submit and clean up claims, work denials, track under/overpayments, and work with Medicare/Medicaid and commercial payors. Great for someone with 1–2 years of hospital revenue cycle experience and strong Excel and coding knowledge (CPT, HCPCS, DRG, ICD-10).
Tax Controversy Senior Associate – National Tax Office (JD Required)
- Employer: EisnerAmper
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (National Tax Office role)
- Salary: $95,000–$140,000 (range varies by geography)
- Type: Full-time
Ideal for a tax attorney who likes working directly with the IRS. You’ll support exams, appeals, penalty abatements, missed elections, collection matters, and tax research. Requires a JD, bar passage, and 3+ years’ experience in tax controversy or related work.
Senior Manager, Global Pricing & Access
- Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: $148,000–$222,000 base
- Type: Full-time
High-impact global role shaping drug pricing and market access strategy across oncology, epilepsy, and sleep. You’ll build pricing models, monitor global policy (IRA, EU HTA, etc.), run payer research, and support in-licensing/M&A. Best for someone with 6+ years in pharma pricing/market access/HEOR/strategy and strong quantitative skills.
Field Examiner – Business Credit
- Employer: PNC
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (in-office with borrower site travel)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Great if you like field work plus accounting. You’ll analyze borrowers’ collateral and financials, lead field exams, write reports, and advise on collateral risk for asset-based lending. They prefer 3+ years of ABL field exam experience, strong corporate accounting knowledge, and advanced Excel.
Senior Real Estate Analyst – Multifamily
- Employer: Berkadia
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: $80,000–$100,000
- Type: Full-time
You’ll underwrite and size/price multifamily loans, work closely with Fannie Mae and Berkadia’s mortgage bankers, and analyze rents, cap rates, sales, and vacancy. Strong fit if you have multifamily/agency underwriting or real estate finance experience and want a client-facing, analytical role with training and growth.
Audit Senior – Government & Nonprofit
- Employer: CyberCoders (for regional CPA firm)
- Location: Wilmington, DE (serving DE/PA/MD/NJ; commutable from Philly)
- Salary: $85,000–$110,000
- Type: Full-time
Lead audits for governments, nonprofits, schools, and benefit plans. You’ll manage engagements, review work, and mentor staff, with strong exposure to GASB, Single Audits, and employee benefit plans. Best for someone with 3–5 years of public audit experience and a CPA or active pursuit.
Entry-Level Audit Staff – 2026 Start
- Employer: Citrin Cooperman
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time (entry level, 2026 start)
Great landing spot for new grads. You’ll assist seniors on audits, reviews, and compilations, do testing and analytics, and build client-facing skills. They’re looking for a Bachelor’s in Accounting, 3.0+ GPA, and CPA eligibility (150 credits).
Transfer Pricing Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (Tax Services)
- Salary: $150,000–$438,000
- Type: Full-time
Senior leadership role guiding multinational clients on transfer pricing strategy, documentation, and disputes. You’ll lead engagements, drive business development, oversee economic analyses, and mentor teams. Requires 8+ years’ experience and a CPA, law license, or similar credential.
Senior Financial Analyst, Global Treasury
- Employer: Chubb Insurance
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Treasury-focused role handling cash position reporting, liquidity forecasting, internal letters of credit, and automation projects. Great for someone with 3–5 years in treasury/finance, strong Excel (pivots, VLOOKUPs, macros), and interest in AI/BI tools.
Deals – Deal Valuation Experienced Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (Deals practice)
- Salary: $63,000–$140,000
- Type: Full-time
You’ll support valuation work for M&A, divestitures, and restructurings—building DCF and comps models, analyzing financials and market data, and preparing client materials. Good fit if you have 1+ year of valuation, corporate finance, or related experience and want deal exposure.
IT Audit Risk Analyst (Entry Level)
- Employer: Chubb Insurance
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, entry level
Entry path into IT audit at a global insurer. You’ll test IT controls, document workpapers, analyze processes, and support audits and special projects. Great for recent grads with an IT, business, or accounting degree, strong Excel, and interest in AI-enabled tools.
Corporate Tax Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: $99,000–$266,000
- Type: Full-time
Lead corporate tax compliance and advisory work while managing teams, driving automation, and coaching staff. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Accounting, 4+ years of tax experience, and a CPA or similar credential, ready to own client relationships and projects.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume this week—Philly employers are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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