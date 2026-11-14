🚨 Infant safely recovered after alleged abduction in Center City

A 7-month-old baby reported taken by the child’s father has been safely recovered in Philadelphia.

On November 13, 2026, after the suspect was seen leaving the Criminal Justice Center (CJC), an alert went out over police radio. Lieutenant Taylor, Captain O’Leary, the Sheriff’s Office Bike Unit, and Deputy Sheriff Scott Jackson worked together to find the suspect on the 8th floor of Family Court, where the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was brought to the Special Victims Unit (SVU) for further investigation. The infant was also taken to SVU, and will then go to Children’s Hospital for a medical check before being reunited with the child’s grandmother.

Sheriff Rochelle Bilal praised the deputies’ quick response and said the Sheriff’s Office remains focused on protecting children, families, and all residents of Philadelphia.