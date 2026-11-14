📅 Big December 2026 events & holiday fun around Philly

December 2026 is packed with things to do in and around Philadelphia — from light shows and markets to sports, concerts and kid-friendly theater.

Highlights include:

Holiday lights & gardens : LumiNature at the Philadelphia Zoo ( Nov 19 – Jan 2 ), A Longwood Christmas in Kennett Square (timed tickets required), the Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum ( Nov 22 – Dec 30 , select dates), and drive‑through lights at Shady Brook Farm in Bucks County .

: at the ( ), in (timed tickets required), the at ( , select dates), and drive‑through lights at in . Markets & winter festivals : Christmas Village at LOVE Park & City Hall , Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and Winter at Dilworth Park , Winter at Franklin Square , and festive shopping at Peddler’s Village (events free).

: at , and , , and festive shopping at (events free). Sports : Home games for the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field , Flyers and 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena , plus the Toyota Big 5 Classic college hoops at Xfinity Mobile Arena and The Palestra .

: Home games for the at , and at , plus the college hoops at and . Shows & concerts : The Nutcracker , A Christmas Carol , Disney’s FROZEN , Disney on Ice , Cirque du Soleil’s ’Twas the Night Before , Operation Mincemeat , STOMP , Trans‑Siberian Orchestra, Andrea Bocelli, and many more at venues like the Kimmel Center , The Met , Miller Theater and City Winery .

: , , Disney’s , , Cirque du Soleil’s , , , Trans‑Siberian Orchestra, Andrea Bocelli, and many more at venues like the , , and . Family favorites : Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest , the Miracle on South 13th Street light display, Washington Crossing reenactments on December 13 & 25 (advance tickets/registration required), and kids’ theater like The Wizard of Oz and A Christmas Carol for young audiences.

: , the light display, reenactments on (advance tickets/registration required), and kids’ theater like and for young audiences. New Year’s Eve: Two fireworks shows over the Delaware River at Penn’s Landing (6 p.m. and midnight), plus celebrations at the Kimmel Center, Longwood Gardens and Kennett Square’s Mushroom Drop.

Many events require tickets or timed entry, so check dates and book ahead, especially for weekends and holidays.