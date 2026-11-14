💰 Big list of free & cheap museum days around Philly

You can see a lot of Philly’s best art, history and science without paying full price. Here are some highlights from the guide:

Adventure Aquarium (Camden): Free on your birthday (box office only, must show ID). Kids under 2 are always free .

(Camden): (box office only, must show ID). Kids . American Swedish Historical Museum (FDR Park): Kids under 5 always free .

(FDR Park): Kids . Barnes Foundation : Free first Sundays with registration, plus family art activities. Kids under 12 always free .

: with registration, plus family art activities. Kids . Brandywine Museum of Art : Free first Sundays, Feb–Nov . Kids 5 and under free .

: . Kids . Michener Art Museum (Doylestown): Free second Sundays . Kids under 5 free .

(Doylestown): . Kids . National Constitution Center : Free on MLK Day, Presidents Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Veterans Day (for U.S. military) and Constitution Day . Kids 5 and under free .

: . Kids . PAFA : Free on select Sundays each month (registration recommended). Kids 12 and under free .

: (registration recommended). Kids . Woodmere Art Museum (Chestnut Hill): Free every Sunday ; under 18 always free .

(Chestnut Hill): ; . Philadelphia Museum of Art : Pay-what-you-wish Friday nights after 5 p.m. and first Sundays ; under 18 always free .

: ; . Rodin Museum: Pay-what-you-wish daily; gardens always free; kids under 12 free.

Extra savings:

ACCESS by Art-Reach : $2 or free admission at 100+ spots with a PA ACCESS/EBT card or if you identify as a person with a disability.

: at 100+ spots with a or if you identify as a person with a disability. SEPTA Key card: Discounts at places like Eastern State Penitentiary and The Franklin Institute.

Always check each attraction’s site for exact dates, hours and any required registration.