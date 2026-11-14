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Philadelphia
💰 Free & pay-what-you-wish museum days in Philly
11 days ago
💰 Big list of free & cheap museum days around Philly
You can see a lot of Philly’s best art, history and science without paying full price. Here are some highlights from the guide:
- Adventure Aquarium (Camden): Free on your birthday (box office only, must show ID). Kids under 2 are always free.
- American Swedish Historical Museum (FDR Park): Kids under 5 always free.
- Barnes Foundation: Free first Sundays with registration, plus family art activities. Kids under 12 always free.
- Brandywine Museum of Art: Free first Sundays, Feb–Nov. Kids 5 and under free.
- Michener Art Museum (Doylestown): Free second Sundays. Kids under 5 free.
- National Constitution Center: Free on MLK Day, Presidents Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Veterans Day (for U.S. military) and Constitution Day. Kids 5 and under free.
- PAFA: Free on select Sundays each month (registration recommended). Kids 12 and under free.
- Woodmere Art Museum (Chestnut Hill): Free every Sunday; under 18 always free.
- Philadelphia Museum of Art: Pay-what-you-wish Friday nights after 5 p.m. and first Sundays; under 18 always free.
- Rodin Museum: Pay-what-you-wish daily; gardens always free; kids under 12 free.
Extra savings:
- ACCESS by Art-Reach: $2 or free admission at 100+ spots with a PA ACCESS/EBT card or if you identify as a person with a disability.
- SEPTA Key card: Discounts at places like Eastern State Penitentiary and The Franklin Institute.
Always check each attraction’s site for exact dates, hours and any required registration.
More Info: Your Guide to Free & Pay-What-You-Wish Days at Phi...
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