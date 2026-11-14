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🎁 Free Furniture Finds in Philadelphia — Beds & More to Claim
Philadelphia neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, especially if you need a bed or headboard. Here are a few worth a look.
Full Bed Frame with Shelves (3rd & Arch St)
Item: Full bed frame with shelves
Condition: Excellent condition
Location: Near 3rd & Arch St, Philadelphia, PA (5th floor unit, building has an elevator)
Source: trashnothing.com
This is a full-size bed frame that includes built-in shelves, great for extra storage in a smaller room. The poster says it’s in excellent condition. It’s on the 5th floor, but there is an elevator in the building. You’ll need to bring your own help and transportation to move it.
You can also check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/Xs3bXLs
👉 See this item on trashnothing
FREE Gold Bedframe Full Sized
Item: Full-sized gold bedframe
Condition: Not stated; frame is partially assembled
Location: Point Breeze Northwest, Philadelphia, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a full-size gold bedframe that’s already partially put together, and the poster says all pieces are included. You’ll need to pick it up yourself and DM the poster on Nextdoor for the exact address. A good option if you want a stylish frame and don’t mind a bit of assembly.
Disney Princess Headboard (Full-Size)
Item: Disney Princess full-size headboard
Condition: Not stated; custom painted
Location: Passyunk Square West, Philadelphia, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a beautifully painted full-size headboard with a Disney princess scene and castle backdrop. It was hand-painted by a neighbor in memory of the poster’s loved one and was promised to be given to another child for free, not sold. A very special piece for a kid’s room. Contact the poster on Nextdoor to arrange pickup.
Free items in Philly tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before you head over.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.