Philadelphia neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, especially if you need a bed or headboard. Here are a few worth a look.

Item: Full bed frame with shelves

Condition: Excellent condition

Location: Near 3rd & Arch St, Philadelphia, PA (5th floor unit, building has an elevator)

Source: trashnothing.com

This is a full-size bed frame that includes built-in shelves, great for extra storage in a smaller room. The poster says it’s in excellent condition. It’s on the 5th floor, but there is an elevator in the building. You’ll need to bring your own help and transportation to move it.

You can also check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/Xs3bXLs

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Full-sized gold bedframe

Condition: Not stated; frame is partially assembled

Location: Point Breeze Northwest, Philadelphia, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a full-size gold bedframe that’s already partially put together, and the poster says all pieces are included. You’ll need to pick it up yourself and DM the poster on Nextdoor for the exact address. A good option if you want a stylish frame and don’t mind a bit of assembly.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Disney Princess full-size headboard

Condition: Not stated; custom painted

Location: Passyunk Square West, Philadelphia, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a beautifully painted full-size headboard with a Disney princess scene and castle backdrop. It was hand-painted by a neighbor in memory of the poster’s loved one and was promised to be given to another child for free, not sold. A very special piece for a kid’s room. Contact the poster on Nextdoor to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Philly tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before you head over.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.