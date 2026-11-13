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Philadelphia
🚨 Help find missing 16-year-old Nyjae Cotton
11 days ago
🚨 Missing 16-year-old last seen near Arch Street
Philadelphia Police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Nyjae Cotton.
She was last seen on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 5:15 PM on the 15xx block of Arch Street.
Description:
- Age: 16
- Height: 5'7"
- Weight: 170 lbs
- Appearance: medium complexion, brown eyes, black braided hair to the jawline
- Clothing: gray jacket and black pants
If you see Nyjae or have any information about where she might be, please contact the Philadelphia Police Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 immediately.
More Info: Missing Juvenile Nyjae Cotton from the 2nd Distric...
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