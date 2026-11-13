🚨 Missing 16-year-old last seen near Arch Street

Philadelphia Police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Nyjae Cotton.

She was last seen on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 5:15 PM on the 15xx block of Arch Street.

Description:

Age: 16

16 Height: 5'7"

5'7" Weight: 170 lbs

170 lbs Appearance: medium complexion, brown eyes, black braided hair to the jawline

medium complexion, brown eyes, black braided hair to the jawline Clothing: gray jacket and black pants

If you see Nyjae or have any information about where she might be, please contact the Philadelphia Police Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 immediately.