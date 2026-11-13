🚨 Police seeking man after abduction of 7‑month‑old in 15th District

Philadelphia Police are looking for 32-year-old Daequan Q. Brown-Jordan after the abduction of his 7‑month‑old son, Daequan Brown-Jordan Jr., from the 21xx block of Orthodox Street between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm on November 12, 2026.

Police say Brown-Jordan, the child’s father, does not have custody per a court order.

Suspect description:

Name: Daequan Q. Brown-Jordan

Age: 32

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 200 lbs

If you see this suspect, do NOT approach. Call 911 right away.

To share information or tips:

Call 215-686-TIPS (8477)

Call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or 215-685-3252

You can also submit an anonymous tip using the police online tip form.

Police note that all tips will be kept confidential.

Reference case DC# 26-15-103831 when calling.