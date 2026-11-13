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🚨 Police seek suspect after abduction of 7‑month‑old in 15th District
🚨 Police seeking man after abduction of 7‑month‑old in 15th District
Philadelphia Police are looking for 32-year-old Daequan Q. Brown-Jordan after the abduction of his 7‑month‑old son, Daequan Brown-Jordan Jr., from the 21xx block of Orthodox Street between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm on November 12, 2026.
Police say Brown-Jordan, the child’s father, does not have custody per a court order.
Suspect description:
- Name: Daequan Q. Brown-Jordan
- Age: 32
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 200 lbs
If you see this suspect, do NOT approach. Call 911 right away.
To share information or tips:
- Call 215-686-TIPS (8477)
- Call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or 215-685-3252
- You can also submit an anonymous tip using the police online tip form.
Police note that all tips will be kept confidential.
Reference case DC# 26-15-103831 when calling.
More Info: Wanted: Suspect Daequan Q. Brown-Jordan for Abduct...
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