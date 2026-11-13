📅 Sixers rally past Raptors 123–112 in Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers shook off another slow start but still beat the Toronto Raptors 123–112 in Philadelphia to move to 10–3 on the season.

Playing without LeBron James (load management), the Sixers fell behind by 17 points in the first quarter and had a scare when Joel Embiid banged knees with Emmanuel Quickley. Embiid left briefly but returned and moved well the rest of the night.

Tyrese Maxey led the way with 27 points and 7 assists. Embiid added 20 points, Jaylen Brown 18, and Anfernee Simons 17 off the bench. Rookie VJ Edgecombe nearly had a triple-double with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists.

The Sixers turned a cold 3-for-11 start into a hot shooting night, finishing 46-for-88 (52.3%) from the field and 13-for-30 (43.3%) from three. A big 29–10 run in the second quarter flipped the game, and they carried a 96–87 lead into the fourth and closed it out.