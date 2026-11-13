Philly’s cleaning and facilities scene is busy right now—lots of options from part-time school shifts to full-time union-style roles with strong benefits. If you like keeping spaces safe, tidy, and running smoothly, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Blue Stream Cleaning

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Help run day-to-day cleaning operations for offices, apartments, and post-construction jobs. Great if you like organizing schedules, tracking work orders, and supporting field crews rather than doing heavy cleaning yourself.

Employer: York Nursing and Rehabilitation / Focus Health Network

Location: Philadelphia, PA (East Oak Lane)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep a healthcare facility in top shape with routine repairs, painting, and general upkeep. Good fit if you like hands-on work and want a stable role supporting patient care.

Employer: Shaner Hotels – Residence Inn by Marriott Philadelphia Airport

Location: Philadelphia, PA (Airport area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean and maintain hotel public areas, respond to guest requests, and report maintenance issues. Ideal if you have at least a year of cleaning experience and enjoy a hotel environment with growth potential.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Philadelphia, PA (on the road)

Type: Independent/other

Salary: $30–$40/hour

Clean private homes with your own equipment and flexible schedule. Great for experienced cleaners who want high hourly pay and can travel between client locations.

Employer: Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the EVS (environmental services) team on the gaming floor and non-gaming areas, handle inspections, safety, and guest service. Good step up if you have cleaning/EVS experience and want a supervisor role with varied shifts.

Employer: Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior maintenance role handling complex repairs across HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and more. Requires 6+ years’ experience and at least one key license/cert (e.g., HVAC universal, electrical, CFESA).

Employer: CRM Residential

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri 8:30–5, on-call required)

Salary: $32.50–$34.50/hour

Supervise all maintenance and housekeeping for an apartment community, including staff, vendors, and preventive maintenance. Strong pay plus health, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with employer contribution.

Employer: University of Pennsylvania – Facilities & Real Estate Services

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, essential on-site

Salary: About $27.85–$28.68/hour

Provide daily cleaning, restocking, and floor care in a hotel-style conference center on Penn’s campus. Requires 2+ years hotel housekeeping and offers Penn’s strong benefits, including health, tuition, and retirement.

Employer: HYE Real Estate

Location: Philadelphia, PA (Old City & Northern Liberties)

Type: Part-time, as-needed

Salary: $150–$200 per day (per unit)

Deep-clean apartments between tenants using your own supplies and reliable transportation. Perfect if you have home/apartment cleaning experience and want flexible, per-unit pay.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24–$26/hour

Maintain and repair overhead doors, docks, gates, and general facility systems in a large industrial setting. Good for techs with 5+ years maintenance experience and strong mechanical skills.

Employer: Clear Reflection Cleaning Service

Location: Philadelphia, PA 19131

Type: On-site, hours vary

Salary: $16.50–$18.50/hour

Clean offices and commercial spaces—trash, floors, restrooms, and common areas. They offer paid training and steady hours; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Bathhouse

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $20/hour

Keep the women’s locker room, showers, and restrooms spotless in a high-end spa setting. Includes perks like free admission, guest passes, and discounts on services and food.

Employer: Clear Reflection Cleaning Service

Location: Philadelphia, PA (19148 and nearby)

Type: On-site, schedule varies

Salary: $18–$21/hour

Clean client homes on a recurring schedule, solo or with a team. Good for detail-oriented cleaners who want repeat clients, paid training, and weekday-focused work.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Philadelphia, PA 19140

Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri 9:00 AM–2:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Daytime school cleaning—trash, floors, restrooms, and cafeteria support. Nice option if you want steady weekday hours and can pass a background check.

Employer: Clear Reflection Cleaning Service

Location: Philadelphia, PA 19131

Type: On-site, mixed shifts

Salary: $20–$22/hour

Keep apartment buildings and grounds clean and welcoming—common areas, trash, fitness rooms, and outdoor spaces. Great if you like working independently and being the go-to person on site.

Employer: Clear Reflection Cleaning Service

Location: Philadelphia, PA 19131

Type: On-site, hours vary

Salary: $16.50–$18.50/hour

Clean offices and commercial spaces on regular routes—trash, floors, restrooms, and high-touch surfaces. Paid training and bilingual crews make it friendly for new cleaners.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in your application while it’s fresh—Philly facilities roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.