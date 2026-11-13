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🔧 Philadelphia building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
Philly’s cleaning and facilities scene is busy right now—lots of options from part-time school shifts to full-time union-style roles with strong benefits. If you like keeping spaces safe, tidy, and running smoothly, this is a good moment to jump in.
Operations Associate – Cleaning Services
Employer: Blue Stream Cleaning
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Part-time, on-site
Salary: Not listed
Help run day-to-day cleaning operations for offices, apartments, and post-construction jobs. Great if you like organizing schedules, tracking work orders, and supporting field crews rather than doing heavy cleaning yourself.
Maintenance Assistant – Nursing & Rehab Center
Employer: York Nursing and Rehabilitation / Focus Health Network
Location: Philadelphia, PA (East Oak Lane)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Keep a healthcare facility in top shape with routine repairs, painting, and general upkeep. Good fit if you like hands-on work and want a stable role supporting patient care.
Floor Houseperson – Residence Inn Airport
Employer: Shaner Hotels – Residence Inn by Marriott Philadelphia Airport
Location: Philadelphia, PA (Airport area)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Clean and maintain hotel public areas, respond to guest requests, and report maintenance issues. Ideal if you have at least a year of cleaning experience and enjoy a hotel environment with growth potential.
House Cleaner – Residential
Employer: Not listed
Location: Philadelphia, PA (on the road)
Type: Independent/other
Salary: $30–$40/hour
Clean private homes with your own equipment and flexible schedule. Great for experienced cleaners who want high hourly pay and can travel between client locations.
Dual Role Supervisor EVS – Casino
Employer: Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the EVS (environmental services) team on the gaming floor and non-gaming areas, handle inspections, safety, and guest service. Good step up if you have cleaning/EVS experience and want a supervisor role with varied shifts.
Engineer IV – HVAC / Facilities
Employer: Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior maintenance role handling complex repairs across HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and more. Requires 6+ years’ experience and at least one key license/cert (e.g., HVAC universal, electrical, CFESA).
Maintenance Supervisor – The Helston Apartments
Employer: CRM Residential
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri 8:30–5, on-call required)
Salary: $32.50–$34.50/hour
Supervise all maintenance and housekeeping for an apartment community, including staff, vendors, and preventive maintenance. Strong pay plus health, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with employer contribution.
Custodian – Steinberg Conference Center
Employer: University of Pennsylvania – Facilities & Real Estate Services
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time, essential on-site
Salary: About $27.85–$28.68/hour
Provide daily cleaning, restocking, and floor care in a hotel-style conference center on Penn’s campus. Requires 2+ years hotel housekeeping and offers Penn’s strong benefits, including health, tuition, and retirement.
Apartment Turnover Cleaner / Profesional de Limpieza
Employer: HYE Real Estate
Location: Philadelphia, PA (Old City & Northern Liberties)
Type: Part-time, as-needed
Salary: $150–$200 per day (per unit)
Deep-clean apartments between tenants using your own supplies and reliable transportation. Perfect if you have home/apartment cleaning experience and want flexible, per-unit pay.
Overhead Door/Dock General Maintenance Tech
Employer: Amentum
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $24–$26/hour
Maintain and repair overhead doors, docks, gates, and general facility systems in a large industrial setting. Good for techs with 5+ years maintenance experience and strong mechanical skills.
Janitor – Commercial Buildings
Employer: Clear Reflection Cleaning Service
Location: Philadelphia, PA 19131
Type: On-site, hours vary
Salary: $16.50–$18.50/hour
Clean offices and commercial spaces—trash, floors, restrooms, and common areas. They offer paid training and steady hours; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.
Women’s Locker Room Cleaning Attendant
Employer: Bathhouse
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Part-time
Salary: $20/hour
Keep the women’s locker room, showers, and restrooms spotless in a high-end spa setting. Includes perks like free admission, guest passes, and discounts on services and food.
Residential Housekeeper – Private Homes
Employer: Clear Reflection Cleaning Service
Location: Philadelphia, PA (19148 and nearby)
Type: On-site, schedule varies
Salary: $18–$21/hour
Clean client homes on a recurring schedule, solo or with a team. Good for detail-oriented cleaners who want repeat clients, paid training, and weekday-focused work.
School Cleaning Technician (Part-Time)
Employer: Not listed
Location: Philadelphia, PA 19140
Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri 9:00 AM–2:00 PM
Salary: Not listed
Daytime school cleaning—trash, floors, restrooms, and cafeteria support. Nice option if you want steady weekday hours and can pass a background check.
Porter – Apartment Community
Employer: Clear Reflection Cleaning Service
Location: Philadelphia, PA 19131
Type: On-site, mixed shifts
Salary: $20–$22/hour
Keep apartment buildings and grounds clean and welcoming—common areas, trash, fitness rooms, and outdoor spaces. Great if you like working independently and being the go-to person on site.
Commercial Cleaner – Offices & Facilities
Employer: Clear Reflection Cleaning Service
Location: Philadelphia, PA 19131
Type: On-site, hours vary
Salary: $16.50–$18.50/hour
Clean offices and commercial spaces on regular routes—trash, floors, restrooms, and high-touch surfaces. Paid training and bilingual crews make it friendly for new cleaners.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in your application while it’s fresh—Philly facilities roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.