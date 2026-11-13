Philly schools and centers are hiring across ages right now, from little ones in Montessori to college psychology majors. If you teach, there’s likely something here that fits your skills and schedule.

Employer: Holy Family University

Holy Family University Location: Philadelphia, PA (Northeast Philly main campus)

(Northeast Philly main campus) Type: Full-time, tenure-track (start August 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Teach in the Undergraduate Psychology Program with a focus ideally in Clinical Neuropsychology or Biopsychology. Role mixes teaching, research, and service, with strong benefits like 403(b) match, generous tuition remission for you and dependents, and paid holidays plus winter break.

Employer: Aya Education

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Contract (26/27 school year)

Pay: $1,918–$2,123 per week (includes taxable wages + tax-free reimbursements)

Travel-style contract for certified Special Education Teachers with IEP experience. Aya handles housing options, day-one medical/dental/vision (if applicable), 401k match, CEUs, and gives you choices after the contract: extend, go perm, or move to a new role.

Employer: Philly Montessori

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: From $25.00/hour

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Teach Spanish to children ages 3–6 in a bilingual, authentic Montessori school that values DEI and teacher growth. Great if you’re a fluent or native Spanish speaker with early childhood experience and want shorter days plus perks like paid time off, tuition reimbursement, and professional development support.

Employer: Kids Point Learning Center

Location: Philadelphia, PA 19125

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $13.00 – $20.00/hour

Work with infants and preschoolers, creating age-appropriate lesson plans and a safe, nurturing classroom. Good fit if you know early childhood development and want benefits like PTO, tuition reimbursement, retirement plan, and professional development assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.