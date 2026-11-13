Philly’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for techs and hands-on pros. Here are a few strong picks if you like fixing, building, and keeping things running.

Employer: Central City Toyota

Central City Toyota Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hour, paid weekly

Work on Toyota and Lexus vehicles at a busy Philly dealership. Ideal if you’re ASE certified with Expert/Master Toyota or Lexus credentials and want steady work, strong flat-rate pay, and access to the latest tools and training.

Employer: Accela Healthcare

Location: Philadelphia, PA + Greater NJ/Philly region

Type: Full-time, regional travel

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Full-time role handling painting and drywall across multiple healthcare facilities. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years commercial painting, strong drywall skills, like variety in your day, and want benefits, PTO, and steady projects.

Employer: Pinnacle Automotive

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Dealership service-center role doing diagnostics, repairs, and routine maintenance. Comes with 401(k), bonuses, free uniforms, and advancement opportunities—great if you’re detail-oriented and comfortable with shop software.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.