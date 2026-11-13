Philadelphia’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for recruiters who know how to move fast and keep candidates happy. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look if you’re in talent acquisition.

Employer: Directive

Directive Location: Philadelphia, PA (100% remote, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help build out digital marketing teams (Paid Media, SEO, Demand Gen, Programmatic) for a remote-first B2B marketing agency. You’ll own full-cycle recruiting, manage 7–10 reqs at a time, and focus on inclusive hiring while enjoying unlimited PTO, strong health benefits, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Directive

Directive Location: Philadelphia, PA (100% remote, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

A step up for experienced talent pros with 5+ years in fast-paced recruiting, especially in performance marketing. You’ll design advanced sourcing strategies across the US, Mexico, Canada, and the UK, and partner closely with hiring leaders—backed by robust medical, mental health, PTO, and bonus programs.

Employer: Dechert LLP

Location: Philadelphia, PA (option to be based in Boston or Washington, DC as well)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,000–$95,000 (range given for Boston & DC; actual pay depends on experience and location)

Support the full recruitment cycle for a major law firm, handling postings, screening, interview logistics, and offers for legal and business services roles. Good fit if you have 4+ years of recruiting experience, love organization and communication, and want a visible role working with hiring managers and search firms.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading a full posting can spark ideas for how to position your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.