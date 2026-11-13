Philly’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now—banks, big box stores, and local shops are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet (or on the phone), there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles here.

Employer: Wills Eye Foundation

Wills Eye Foundation Location: Philadelphia, PA (on-site with possible remote after 2 weeks of training)

(on-site with possible remote after 2 weeks of training) Type: Part-time, 16 hrs/week (Mon & Tue, 7:45 AM–4:15 PM)

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Work in a medical call center scheduling eye-care appointments and helping patients over the phone. Great fit if you have healthcare scheduling + customer service experience and want a steady 2-day schedule.

Employer: Fulton Bank

Location: Market Street Financial Center, Philadelphia, PA

Market Street Financial Center, Type: Full-time (around 40 hrs/week, no Sundays)

Pay: $17.25–$24.23/hour + short-term incentive plan

Handle everyday banking transactions, talk with customers about products, and help them reach their money goals. Good for someone with 6–12 months of customer service and some cash-handling experience.

Employer: Bella Vista Beverage

Location: South Philadelphia, PA

South Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time (30–35 hrs/week, weekends required)

Pay: $13–$14/hour

Neighborhood beer distributor role running the register, checking IDs, stocking, and helping customers find what they need. Must be 18+ and able to lift beer cases; beer knowledge is a plus but they’ll train you.

Employer: Poke Burri Philadelphia

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Part-time (25–35 hrs/week, late nights)

Pay: $14/hour

Take orders, run the POS, and help with light food prep in a fast-casual spot, working mostly 2pm/4pm–11:30pm shifts. Comes with employee discount, free food, paid training, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI)

Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, in-person required)

Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, in-person required) Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000–$60,000/year + commission (about $25–$30/hour)

Guide new B2B clients through onboarding, check in on their success, and help them use ASI’s platforms. Strong fit if you have 2+ years B2B retention/sales, are organized, and like relationship-building.

Employer: Foot Locker

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50/hour + bonus potential

Help lead the store, coach the sales team, and keep sneaker culture alive on the floor. Great for someone with 1+ year retail and some leadership/key-holder experience who wants growth in retail management.

Employer: Veronica Beard

Location: Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA

Walnut Street, Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (luxury retail management)

Run a luxury women’s fashion store—drive sales, lead the team, manage visuals, and build client relationships. Best for candidates with 3–5 years in luxury retail and 2+ years store management experience.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, flexible schedule)

Pay: $19–$29/hour

Support the Store Manager with staffing, inventory, sales, and customer service in a busy CVS. Ideal if you have retail leadership experience and can work some early mornings, overnights, and weekends.

Employer: Target

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time (hours may vary)

Pay: $23.50–$25.50/hour starting (full range up to $39.95/hour)

Lead the front-of-store team (cashiers, guest services, drive-up) and keep guest experience smooth and friendly. Good step up if you have retail experience and want to manage people and metrics.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 9163 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19114

9163 Roosevelt Blvd, Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run daily store operations, support staff, stock and merchandise, and handle opening/closing. This is hands-on retail with lots of customer contact and physical work (lifting up to 55 lbs).

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time (avg. 38 hrs/week)

Pay: $26.50/hour starting; $27.50/hour in year 2

Lead a small team, manage schedules, stock, and store standards in a fast-paced grocery setting. Strong fit if you have 3+ years retail experience and want solid pay plus robust benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50–$24/hour

Act as a key holder, lead the crew when managers aren’t on-site, and keep shelves stocked and customers happy. Great entry-level leadership role if you’ve supervised in retail before.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Part-time (about 25 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50–$24/hour

Similar to the full-time Shift Supervisor but with fewer hours—good if you want leadership experience with a more flexible schedule.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Part-time (about 29 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50–$24/hour

Lead store operations during your shifts, support the team, and handle customer issues. Another option if you want part-time leadership in a pharmacy retail setting.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience/location

Help customers load purchases, collect carts, move product with equipment, and keep the store and parking lot safe and tidy. Good if you like physical work and being outdoors/active.

Employer: The Philadelphia Flower Market

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$16/hour

Support florists with arranging, processing flowers, wrapping bouquets, and helping customers. No floral experience needed—perfect if you’re creative, hands-on, and want to learn.

Employer: Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania

Location: Philadelphia, PA (and regional)

Philadelphia, PA (and regional) Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Not listed (likely full-time) Pay: Not listed

Be part of the “front door” for Girl Scout members—answer calls/emails, handle registrations and financial aid, and solve member issues in Salesforce. Great if you have 2+ years customer service, strong tech skills, and care about youth programs.

Employer: Restore Hyper Wellness – Center City

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour + bonuses

Be the face of a wellness studio—give tours, explain services (IV drips, sauna, cryotherapy, etc.), and sell memberships. Includes 401(k) + match, PTO, flexible schedules, and free wellness services.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Even one or two quick applications today can move your job search forward.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.