Philly’s leadership job market is buzzing right now, from Fortune 50 strategy seats to hands-on GM roles in neighborhood co-ops and casinos. Here are some standout management openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple commercial/industrial electrical contracts at once while keeping every project profitable and clients happy. You’ll own budgets, schedules, permits, RFIs, and closeout docs, and you’ll mentor foremen while enjoying a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonus, PTO, and more).

Employer: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland (Philadelphia property)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Run cage, main bank, and chip bank operations on your shift and keep the guest experience smooth and fun. This role blends people leadership, cash controls, and training with solid perks like health coverage (even for many part-timers), bonuses, free parking, and free/discounted meals.

Employer: WRG – Emota

Location: Philadelphia, PA / Eastern or Central time (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love events and logistics: manage registration, travel, hotels, and on-site details for global meetings, congresses, and conferences. You’ll support senior project managers, travel nationally and internationally, and get strong benefits including enhanced leave, 401(k), and health coverage.

Employer: Baker Tilly US

Location: Philadelphia, PA (discuss work location with recruiter)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,200–$220,300

Act as a strategic advisor connecting business operations with tech, AI, and automation across a major advisory firm. You’ll lead cross-functional initiatives, stabilize large transformations, and shape technology roadmaps while working closely with senior leadership.

Employer: Comcast

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus-eligible)

Join Comcast’s Connectivity & Platforms team to work on high-visibility strategy projects, from new growth bets to deep financial modeling. Great fit if you enjoy building business cases, analyzing markets, and presenting directly to senior leaders.

Employer: EY

Location: Anywhere in U.S. (including Philadelphia)

Type: Full-time, up to 50% travel

Salary (most U.S. offices): $168,400–$384,600

Own end-to-end product outcomes for AI-enabled services in EY’s Challenger program, focusing on real behavior and workflow change, not just features. Ideal for seasoned product leaders who can drive discovery, experiments, and scale across complex enterprises.

Employer: Piedmont Airlines

Location: Philadelphia, PA (airport)

Type: Full-time, all shifts

Salary: $93,000–$115,000 + potential bonuses

Lead ground handling customer operations at the airport, managing shift managers, supervisors, and agents with a focus on safety, staffing, and on-time performance. Comes with airline perks like family travel on the American Airlines network, 401(k), vacation, and medical/dental.

Employer: Precision AQ – Medical Communications

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,509.60–$105,764.40 + bonus

Be one of three core leaders on a healthcare communications account, owning timelines, MLR review workflows, budgets, and client status updates. Great for pharma/med-comms project managers who like balancing client-facing work with detailed financial and process oversight.

Employer: Proclinical Consulting / Proclinical Staffing

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

Manage projects in gene and cellular therapies, covering tech transfer, validation, manufacturing, and logistics for CMO clients. You’ll coordinate cross-functional teams, own timelines and budgets, and lead client meetings in a cutting-edge life sciences niche.

Employer: HDR

Location: Philadelphia, PA (one of many possible locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $197,600–$260,000

High-level leadership role guiding engineering business classes (power, industrial, waste, etc.) across a global firm. You’ll set strategy, standardize delivery, mentor technical leaders, and act as senior advisor on major projects.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA (remote/hybrid with some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,700–$218,600 + bonus eligibility

Lead the people and culture side of Deloitte’s internal Finance Transformation, designing change strategies, communications, and leadership engagement plans. Ideal if you love change management, stakeholder strategy, and working in a complex, matrixed environment.

Employer: Jobot (for a top ENR contractor)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$200,000 + benefits, profit sharing, bonus

Oversee multiple commercial or large multifamily projects ($5M–$50M), leading project teams, budgets, and subcontractor negotiations. Great for a senior construction leader ready to own a portfolio and mentor managers.

Employer: Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise sportsbook writers on the casino floor, manage odds and large wagers, and handle guest issues with professionalism. Comes with health benefits, retirement options, tuition reimbursement, free parking, and discounted meals.

Employer: Mariposa Food Co-op (posted via Gravers Lane Gallery)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $70,000–$90,000

Lead a beloved neighborhood food co-op with 3,000+ member-owners, overseeing budgets, merchandising, HR, and community engagement. Perfect for mission-driven grocery leaders who care about cooperative values, inclusion, and local impact.

Employer: AIG

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, primarily in-office

Salary: Location-based ranges given (e.g., $99,000–$150,000 depending on city); exact Philly range not specified

Lead a team of claims examiners handling federal workers’ comp claims, ensuring best practices, quality reserving, and strong customer service. Great for experienced WC leaders, especially with Defense Base Act knowledge.

Employer: Comcast

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help build Comcast’s new AI and digital infrastructure business, from GPU-as-a-service to edge compute. You’ll analyze markets, model investments, shape the roadmap, and work closely with product, engineering, and finance.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers here are open to strong leaders whose experience doesn’t match every single bullet.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.