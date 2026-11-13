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👔 Philadelphia Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings
Philly’s leadership job market is buzzing right now, from Fortune 50 strategy seats to hands-on GM roles in neighborhood co-ops and casinos. Here are some standout management openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Electrical Project Manager
Employer: CyberCoders
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead multiple commercial/industrial electrical contracts at once while keeping every project profitable and clients happy. You’ll own budgets, schedules, permits, RFIs, and closeout docs, and you’ll mentor foremen while enjoying a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonus, PTO, and more).
Cage Shift Supervisor – Philadelphia
Employer: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland (Philadelphia property)
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Run cage, main bank, and chip bank operations on your shift and keep the guest experience smooth and fun. This role blends people leadership, cash controls, and training with solid perks like health coverage (even for many part-timers), bonuses, free parking, and free/discounted meals.
Meetings and Events Project Co-ordinator
Employer: WRG – Emota
Location: Philadelphia, PA / Eastern or Central time (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you love events and logistics: manage registration, travel, hotels, and on-site details for global meetings, congresses, and conferences. You’ll support senior project managers, travel nationally and internationally, and get strong benefits including enhanced leave, 401(k), and health coverage.
Senior Manager of Business Technology Advisory
Employer: Baker Tilly US
Location: Philadelphia, PA (discuss work location with recruiter)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $115,200–$220,300
Act as a strategic advisor connecting business operations with tech, AI, and automation across a major advisory firm. You’ll lead cross-functional initiatives, stabilize large transformations, and shape technology roadmaps while working closely with senior leadership.
Sr. Analyst, Strategic Planning
Employer: Comcast
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (bonus-eligible)
Join Comcast’s Connectivity & Platforms team to work on high-visibility strategy projects, from new growth bets to deep financial modeling. Great fit if you enjoy building business cases, analyzing markets, and presenting directly to senior leaders.
Outcome and Product Lead – Senior Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Anywhere in U.S. (including Philadelphia)
Type: Full-time, up to 50% travel
Salary (most U.S. offices): $168,400–$384,600
Own end-to-end product outcomes for AI-enabled services in EY’s Challenger program, focusing on real behavior and workflow change, not just features. Ideal for seasoned product leaders who can drive discovery, experiments, and scale across complex enterprises.
Senior Department Manager, Customer Operations
Employer: Piedmont Airlines
Location: Philadelphia, PA (airport)
Type: Full-time, all shifts
Salary: $93,000–$115,000 + potential bonuses
Lead ground handling customer operations at the airport, managing shift managers, supervisors, and agents with a focus on safety, staffing, and on-time performance. Comes with airline perks like family travel on the American Airlines network, 401(k), vacation, and medical/dental.
Program Manager, Medical Communications
Employer: Precision AQ – Medical Communications
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,509.60–$105,764.40 + bonus
Be one of three core leaders on a healthcare communications account, owning timelines, MLR review workflows, budgets, and client status updates. Great for pharma/med-comms project managers who like balancing client-facing work with detailed financial and process oversight.
Project Manager – Advanced Therapies
Employer: Proclinical Consulting / Proclinical Staffing
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time, permanent
Salary: Not listed
Manage projects in gene and cellular therapies, covering tech transfer, validation, manufacturing, and logistics for CMO clients. You’ll coordinate cross-functional teams, own timelines and budgets, and lead client meetings in a cutting-edge life sciences niche.
Resources Business Group Professional Services Director – Engineering
Employer: HDR
Location: Philadelphia, PA (one of many possible locations)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $197,600–$260,000
High-level leadership role guiding engineering business classes (power, industrial, waste, etc.) across a global firm. You’ll set strategy, standardize delivery, mentor technical leaders, and act as senior advisor on major projects.
Strategic Change & Transformation Manager
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Philadelphia, PA (remote/hybrid with some travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $118,700–$218,600 + bonus eligibility
Lead the people and culture side of Deloitte’s internal Finance Transformation, designing change strategies, communications, and leadership engagement plans. Ideal if you love change management, stakeholder strategy, and working in a complex, matrixed environment.
Project Executive – Construction
Employer: Jobot (for a top ENR contractor)
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000–$200,000 + benefits, profit sharing, bonus
Oversee multiple commercial or large multifamily projects ($5M–$50M), leading project teams, budgets, and subcontractor negotiations. Great for a senior construction leader ready to own a portfolio and mentor managers.
Sportsbook Supervisor – Philadelphia
Employer: Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Supervise sportsbook writers on the casino floor, manage odds and large wagers, and handle guest issues with professionalism. Comes with health benefits, retirement options, tuition reimbursement, free parking, and discounted meals.
Co-op Grocery Store General Manager
Employer: Mariposa Food Co-op (posted via Gravers Lane Gallery)
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time, in-person
Salary: $70,000–$90,000
Lead a beloved neighborhood food co-op with 3,000+ member-owners, overseeing budgets, merchandising, HR, and community engagement. Perfect for mission-driven grocery leaders who care about cooperative values, inclusion, and local impact.
Director of Field Claims – Federal Workers’ Compensation
Employer: AIG
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time, primarily in-office
Salary: Location-based ranges given (e.g., $99,000–$150,000 depending on city); exact Philly range not specified
Lead a team of claims examiners handling federal workers’ comp claims, ensuring best practices, quality reserving, and strong customer service. Great for experienced WC leaders, especially with Defense Base Act knowledge.
Manager, Digital Infrastructure Strategy
Employer: Comcast
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help build Comcast’s new AI and digital infrastructure business, from GPU-as-a-service to edge compute. You’ll analyze markets, model investments, shape the roadmap, and work closely with product, engineering, and finance.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers here are open to strong leaders whose experience doesn’t match every single bullet.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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