Philly’s on the move, and so are the jobs. Lots of options right now if you like driving, staying active, and being out around the city.

Employer: Hertz

Hertz Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hr

Drive rental vehicles between locations, pick up and drop off customers, and work mostly weekday daytime hours (Mon–Fri, 8 AM–3 PM). Good fit if you have a valid license, a clean record, and like light customer service without heavy lifting.

Employer: Shaner Hotels / Residence Inn by Marriott Philadelphia Airport

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Shuttle hotel guests to and from the airport and nearby spots, help with luggage, and be a friendly first face of the hotel. Great if you know the city, enjoy talking with travelers, and can work flexible shifts including weekends/overnights.

Employer: Sysco

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Excellent pay with productivity incentives (exact rate not listed)

Local food-service routes with most drivers home nightly, plus strong benefits starting day one, paid vacation/holidays, and growth paths. You’ll need a valid Class A CDL, be comfortable with physical work (touch freight), and open to some weekends/OT.

Employer: QTFO (Delivery Service Partner)

Location: Based in East Norriton Township, PA – routes in the Philly area

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $24.50/hr, weekly pay, 40 scheduled hours with 8–10 hr shifts

Deliver packages in a company van, no CDL needed, with paid training, benefits, and a team environment. Expect 4–5 days a week including at least one weekend day, and plenty of time on the road.

Employer: Southern Land Company – The Laurel Rittenhouse

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Pay: $19–$21/hr

Weekend role greeting residents, opening doors, helping with bags, and occasionally driving the building’s town car. Nice fit if you like a polished, hospitality-focused setting and have strong customer service skills.

Employer: SEPTA – Contract Operations

Location: Philadelphia, PA (Germantown facility)

Type: Full-time (40+ hrs/week)

Pay: Not listed (wage increases over first 30 months)

Operate small buses serving West Philly and nearby suburbs with varied, flexible hours. A CDL Class B is preferred, and you’ll need a high school diploma/GED and interest in long-term transit work.

Employer: Olivello Transportations

Location: Based in Philadelphia, PA – over-the-road across U.S.

Type: Full-time, 1099 Independent Contractor

Pay: $1,000–$1,700 per week

Drive a company 26ft box truck nationwide, staying out up to 2–3 weeks at a time, with weekly direct deposit and fuel card. You’ll need 2+ years commercial driving experience, a clean MVR/background, and be ready for life on the road.

Employer: Value Kia

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$50.00/hr

Hands-on shop role diagnosing and repairing engines, suspensions, brakes, and more, with a focus on accurate estimates and clean work records. Great for experienced techs (2+ years) with a driver’s license; state/emissions license is a plus.

Employer: MKS Courier LLC

Location: 6901 Elmwood Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19142

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $24.25/hr, weekly pay

Deliver packages in company cargo vans (no CDL needed) on 8–10 hour routes, 4 days a week with 3 days off. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.

Employer: Neighborhood Pharmacy

Location: Philadelphia, PA (West/Northwest/Southwest routes)

Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hr

Use your own reliable car to deliver prescriptions around the city, calling patients ahead and handling meds with care. Good for someone organized and kind who wants steady part-time hours and doesn’t mind driving their own vehicle.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation jobs move fast, and experience in one often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.