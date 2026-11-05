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Philadelphia
Philadelphia Veterans Parade marks 12th year
3 days ago
The 12th Annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade will travel along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with motorcycles, marching bands, and honor guard groups, followed by an all-ages festival at Eakins Oval honoring the 70,000 veterans who live in the region.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Visit Philly
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