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Philadelphia

Philadelphia OEM hiring for two program roles

3 days ago
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The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management is accepting applications for a Homeland Security Program Manager and a Grants Program Coordinator, both key roles that support emergency management work in the city. Residents can review all open positions and apply online: https://bit.ly/2sahwcS

This content is adapted from materials provided by Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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