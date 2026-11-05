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Philadelphia

Free Library to restore online catalog soon

7 days ago
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The Free Library of Philadelphia plans to restore access to its new, secure online catalog in early next week and is still working to bring the system back online. Residents can follow progress and get the latest updates here: https://bit.ly/4ztNxJj

This content is adapted from materials provided by Free Library of Philadelphia

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