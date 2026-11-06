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🏭 Philadelphia Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Philly’s making things again—from helicopters to custom hoodies. If you like hands-on work and seeing real products roll out the door, these local roles are worth a look.
Print Production Manager
Employer: Klick
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior role owning print projects from concept to final delivery for a major health-focused creative agency. You’ll manage specs, vendors, budgets, and timelines for complex campaigns, so it’s ideal if you have 10+ years of agency print production experience.
Distiller – Philadelphia Distilling
Employer: Heaven Hill Brands
Location: Philadelphia, PA (onsite)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role making spirits—running the still, blending, and monitoring flavor, aroma, and proof. Good fit if you have 2+ years in distillation, brewing, or manufacturing, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits from day one.
Assembly Line Technician-4 (Mechanical – Helicopters)
Employer: Leonardo
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time, permanent
Salary: Not listed
Install key mechanical parts on helicopters—rotor heads, engines, hydraulics—using engineering drawings and job cards. Best for folks with 3–5 years of mechanical aviation production experience who want strong benefits and long-term stability.
Hybrid Test Technician
Employer: Spectrum Control
Location: Philadelphia, PA (clean-room manufacturing floor)
Type: Full-time, 4x10 schedule (most departments)
Salary: Not listed
Test and tune RF and microwave products (filters, hybrids, VCOs, IMAs) using scopes, network analyzers, and more. Great if you have 3–5 years RF test/troubleshooting and like the idea of benefits starting day 1 and regular 3-day weekends.
Seasonal Production – Sewing / Costura (Single Needle)
Employer: Apliiq
Location: Philadelphia, PA (in person)
Type: Seasonal, full-time or part-time (Nov–Dec)
Pay: $13–$16/hour
Help produce custom apparel by operating sewing machines, applying labels/patches, and scanning/finishing garments. Two shifts (6am–2pm or 2pm–10pm), with possible overtime and a chance to stay on after the holidays if volume stays high.
Package Quality Control Inspector
Employer: Difficulty level x
Location: Listed as Philadelphia, PA (work location: remote)
Type: Not specified (likely part- or full-time contract)
Pay: $22.35–$26.53/hour
Inspect packages and manufactured products using precision tools, blueprints, and GD&T standards. Good match if you have manufacturing QC/inspection experience, know ISO/GMP basics, and want remote work with strong benefits (401k, PTO, tuition help, and more).
Picker/Packer – Pet Supplies
Employer: Y & E Pet Supplies LLC
Location: Philadelphia, PA (warehouse)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Pick, pack, and ship pet supply orders while keeping the warehouse clean and organized. Great entry-level option if you’re reliable, can lift ~20 lbs, and like fast-paced work where you can grow into more inventory or warehouse roles.
Auto Prepper – Night Shift (Paint Prep)
Employer: Carvana
Location: Delanco, NJ (near Philadelphia)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu, 5:00pm–3:30am
Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour + $1/hr shift differential
Prep vehicles for paint—sanding, masking, bagging, buffing—in a high-tech inspection center. You’ll get 100% company-paid healthcare, 401(k) match, PTO (your birthday off!), and training if you have at least 6 months of pro auto prep experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—manufacturing skills transfer well, and local employers are clearly hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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