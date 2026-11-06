🏭 Philadelphia Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Philly’s making things again—from helicopters to custom hoodies. If you like hands-on work and seeing real products roll out the door, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Klick

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role owning print projects from concept to final delivery for a major health-focused creative agency. You’ll manage specs, vendors, budgets, and timelines for complex campaigns, so it’s ideal if you have 10+ years of agency print production experience.

Employer: Heaven Hill Brands

Location: Philadelphia, PA (onsite)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role making spirits—running the still, blending, and monitoring flavor, aroma, and proof. Good fit if you have 2+ years in distillation, brewing, or manufacturing, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits from day one.

Employer: Leonardo

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

Install key mechanical parts on helicopters—rotor heads, engines, hydraulics—using engineering drawings and job cards. Best for folks with 3–5 years of mechanical aviation production experience who want strong benefits and long-term stability.

Employer: Spectrum Control

Location: Philadelphia, PA (clean-room manufacturing floor)

Type: Full-time, 4x10 schedule (most departments)

Salary: Not listed

Test and tune RF and microwave products (filters, hybrids, VCOs, IMAs) using scopes, network analyzers, and more. Great if you have 3–5 years RF test/troubleshooting and like the idea of benefits starting day 1 and regular 3-day weekends.

Employer: Apliiq

Location: Philadelphia, PA (in person)

Type: Seasonal, full-time or part-time (Nov–Dec)

Pay: $13–$16/hour

Help produce custom apparel by operating sewing machines, applying labels/patches, and scanning/finishing garments. Two shifts (6am–2pm or 2pm–10pm), with possible overtime and a chance to stay on after the holidays if volume stays high.

Employer: Difficulty level x

Location: Listed as Philadelphia, PA (work location: remote)

Type: Not specified (likely part- or full-time contract)

Pay: $22.35–$26.53/hour

Inspect packages and manufactured products using precision tools, blueprints, and GD&T standards. Good match if you have manufacturing QC/inspection experience, know ISO/GMP basics, and want remote work with strong benefits (401k, PTO, tuition help, and more).

Employer: Y & E Pet Supplies LLC

Location: Philadelphia, PA (warehouse)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick, pack, and ship pet supply orders while keeping the warehouse clean and organized. Great entry-level option if you’re reliable, can lift ~20 lbs, and like fast-paced work where you can grow into more inventory or warehouse roles.

Employer: Carvana

Location: Delanco, NJ (near Philadelphia)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu, 5:00pm–3:30am

Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour + $1/hr shift differential

Prep vehicles for paint—sanding, masking, bagging, buffing—in a high-tech inspection center. You’ll get 100% company-paid healthcare, 401(k) match, PTO (your birthday off!), and training if you have at least 6 months of pro auto prep experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—manufacturing skills transfer well, and local employers are clearly hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.