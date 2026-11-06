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💻 Philly IT Jobs: Multiple Roles from $20/hr to $200K+
Philly’s tech scene is busy right now—everything from public sector data roles to high‑end cybersecurity leadership is hiring. If you’re in IT, there’s likely something here that fits your skills and schedule.
Data Scientist – Philadelphia, PA
- Employer: Guidehouse
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role blends data prep, ML model support, dashboards, and forecasting for government clients. You’ll need an active Secret clearance and 3+ years in data science/analytics plus strong Python/R/SQL and visualization skills.
Salesforce CPQ/Revenue Cloud – Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + annual discretionary bonus
Consult on Salesforce Quote‑to‑Cash and Revenue Cloud for big clients, mentor junior staff, and grow your consulting toolkit. Great fit if you have 3+ years in consulting/pro services and experience with CPQ/Billing/Revenue solutions.
Data Engineer – Integration Specialist
- Employer: City of Philadelphia – Office of Innovation & Technology
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $95,605
Work on the City’s data pipelines, open data, and enterprise integrations using tools like Python, SQL, Airflow, DBT, Postgres, AWS, Docker. Public‑impact role powering sites like Atlas.phila.gov and OpenDataPhilly. Cover letter required.
Data Integration System Engineer
- Employer: City of Philadelphia – Office of Innovation & Technology
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $87,550
DevOps‑style role supporting Kubernetes, Docker, AWS, Airflow, MuleSoft, Postgres and more for the City’s data platforms. You’ll design cloud deployments, monitoring, and automation for critical civic systems. Cover letter required.
Director, Cybersecurity Risk Management
- Employer: Penn Medicine – Corporate Services
- Location: 3535 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead Penn Medicine’s enterprise cyber risk program, from risk quantification and threat intel to governance and executive reporting. Requires 10+ years IT & cybersecurity with 3+ years senior leadership and strong GRC background.
Senior Director, Cybersecurity Data & Application Security
- Employer: Penn Medicine – Corporate Services
- Location: 3535 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Executive‑level role owning data security, app security, DevSecOps, API and database security across Penn Medicine. Looking for 12+ years IT and 7+ years cybersecurity, with deep experience leading security engineering teams.
Commercial Solutions Portfolio Lead – Application Management Services (AMS)
- Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $150,000 + incentives
Own end‑to‑end AMS delivery for complex Salesforce, contact center, and digital marketing platforms. You’ll manage SLAs, lead a team of SMEs, and drive automation and AIOps‑based improvements for high‑complexity systems.
Software Engineer Manager – Mobile Development
- Employer: City of Philadelphia – Office of Innovation & Technology
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $115,000
Lead the City’s mobile engineering team, guide app releases, mentor devs, and keep critical mobile services running. Helpful if you know React Native, APIs, AWS, CI/CD, and SDLC best practices. Cover letter required.
Occasional Work: Server Hardware/Network Technician
- Employer: Computation Ltd.
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (On-site)
- Type: Part-time / Occasional tickets
- Pay: $20.00 – $35.00 per hour
Great side‑gig if you have 5+ years IT support, your own laptop with serial/console access, and can drive to client sites. You’ll handle server hardware and network troubleshooting, with paid travel time and a flexible schedule.
Senior Security Analyst
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (In person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $88,000 – $107,000 per year
Hands‑on security role monitoring SIEM alerts, vulnerabilities, and incidents across networks, systems, and cloud. Ideal if you’ve done incident response, risk assessments, and network security and know frameworks like NIST, ISO 27001, PCI, FedRAMP, FISMA.
Cloud Analyst
- Employer: Rhoads Industries, Inc.
- Location: Philadelphia, PA – The Navy Yard (On-site/industrial environment)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own day‑to‑day Azure and Azure Government/GCC High environments—deploying resources, monitoring, securing workloads, and optimizing costs. Best for folks with 8+ years Microsoft experience, 3+ years hands‑on Azure, and strong PowerShell/Azure CLI skills.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and send your resume while it’s still fresh. Philly IT roles move fast, so don’t wait if it feels like a fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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