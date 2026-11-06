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🎨 Several Arts & Media Openings Around Philadelphia
Philly’s creative scene is busy right now—agencies, the City, and content studios are all hiring. If you’re in arts, design, or media, this is a good moment to make a move.
Group Copy Supervisor, Market Access
- Employer: Klick
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (global health marketing agency)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead copy for pharma and life sciences brands, focusing on payer and market access communications. You’ll guide strategy and creative across multiple accounts, mentor copywriters, and turn complex clinical data into clear, persuasive campaigns. 7+ years pharma/life sciences copy experience and a strong portfolio are required.
Creative Media Specialist
- Employer: City of Philadelphia – Office of Innovation & Technology
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $75,000
In-house design role creating print and digital assets for City departments—campaigns, reports, social media, signage, and more. Great if you want stable work with public service benefits (health, retirement, PSLF-eligible) and have 2–4 years of graphic design experience plus a strong portfolio. Resume, portfolio, and cover letter are required.
Philadelphia-Based Videographer (Dealership Client)
- Employer: Nomads Content Studio
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (on-site at dealership)
- Type: Part-time, Contract, Freelance
- Pay: $34–$35 per hour
Shoot short-form social content (TikTok, Reels, Shorts) for a car dealership 5 hours, 1 day per week—no editing, just filming and uploading. You’ll need your own mirrorless camera and wireless lav mics, be comfortable directing people, and be tuned into social media trends. Professional experience isn’t required if you know your gear and are eager to learn.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Philly employers often consider transferable skills and growing portfolios.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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