🎨 Several Arts & Media Openings Around Philadelphia

Philly’s creative scene is busy right now—agencies, the City, and content studios are all hiring. If you’re in arts, design, or media, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Klick

Klick Location: Philadelphia, PA (global health marketing agency)

(global health marketing agency) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead copy for pharma and life sciences brands, focusing on payer and market access communications. You’ll guide strategy and creative across multiple accounts, mentor copywriters, and turn complex clinical data into clear, persuasive campaigns. 7+ years pharma/life sciences copy experience and a strong portfolio are required.

Employer: City of Philadelphia – Office of Innovation & Technology

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $75,000

In-house design role creating print and digital assets for City departments—campaigns, reports, social media, signage, and more. Great if you want stable work with public service benefits (health, retirement, PSLF-eligible) and have 2–4 years of graphic design experience plus a strong portfolio. Resume, portfolio, and cover letter are required.

Employer: Nomads Content Studio

Nomads Content Studio Location: Philadelphia, PA (on-site at dealership)

Type: Part-time, Contract, Freelance

Pay: $34–$35 per hour

Shoot short-form social content (TikTok, Reels, Shorts) for a car dealership 5 hours, 1 day per week—no editing, just filming and uploading. You’ll need your own mirrorless camera and wireless lav mics, be comfortable directing people, and be tuned into social media trends. Professional experience isn’t required if you know your gear and are eager to learn.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Philly employers often consider transferable skills and growing portfolios.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.