🚧 Philadelphia Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Philly’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Structured

Structured Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $60,000 – $100,000 per year

Lead day-to-day operations on commercial job sites, manage crews and subs, and keep projects on schedule, safe, and on budget. Good fit if you have strong construction management experience and can read plans, handle Procore, and own site safety.

Employer: Active Radiator

Location: Philadelphia, PA (Port Richmond)

Philadelphia, PA (Port Richmond) Type: Full-time, day shift, on-site

Pay: From $27.00 per hour (competitive pay, benefits listed)

Join a steady Monday–Friday day shift doing MIG welding on steel parts, with chances to use TIG (including aluminum) if you have the skills. Comes with 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, paid vacation, and holidays.

Employer: Delaware River Stevedores, Inc.

Location: Tioga Marine Terminal, Philadelphia, PA

Tioga Marine Terminal, Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: From $54.00 per hour

Lead a union maintenance crew working on mobile harbor cranes and future STS cranes, focusing on preventive maintenance, safety, and fast repairs. Great for someone with strong electro-mechanical skills, PLC experience, and comfort working at height in a busy port.

Employer: Reiter Roofing Inc

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: From $225.00 per day

Install and repair roofs (including metal and single-ply systems), plus some siding and restoration work. This is hands-on outdoor work with ladders and lifting, and they welcome applicants with construction skills and even those with a criminal record.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and trades skills travel well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.