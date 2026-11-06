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Philadelphia
🚧 Philadelphia Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Philly’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results, these local roles are worth a look.
Construction Site Superintendent
- Employer: Structured
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $60,000 – $100,000 per year
Lead day-to-day operations on commercial job sites, manage crews and subs, and keep projects on schedule, safe, and on budget. Good fit if you have strong construction management experience and can read plans, handle Procore, and own site safety.
MIG Welder (TIG Experience Preferred)
- Employer: Active Radiator
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (Port Richmond)
- Type: Full-time, day shift, on-site
- Pay: From $27.00 per hour (competitive pay, benefits listed)
Join a steady Monday–Friday day shift doing MIG welding on steel parts, with chances to use TIG (including aluminum) if you have the skills. Comes with 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, paid vacation, and holidays.
Crane Maintenance Shop Foreman
- Employer: Delaware River Stevedores, Inc.
- Location: Tioga Marine Terminal, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: From $54.00 per hour
Lead a union maintenance crew working on mobile harbor cranes and future STS cranes, focusing on preventive maintenance, safety, and fast repairs. Great for someone with strong electro-mechanical skills, PLC experience, and comfort working at height in a busy port.
Roofing Mechanic
- Employer: Reiter Roofing Inc
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: From $225.00 per day
Install and repair roofs (including metal and single-ply systems), plus some siding and restoration work. This is hands-on outdoor work with ladders and lifting, and they welcome applicants with construction skills and even those with a criminal record.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and trades skills travel well.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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