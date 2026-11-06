🧑‍💼 Multiple HR & Recruiting Roles in Philadelphia, Many at $80K+

Philly’s HR scene is busy right now—great mix of entry-level and seasoned roles. If you’re into recruiting, comp, or talent strategy, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Roquette

Location: Philadelphia, PA (also Geneva, IL & Midland, MI)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$120,000 + potential performance bonus

Support the Total Rewards team with base pay, incentives, market benchmarking, job evaluations, and annual merit/bonus cycles across the US, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in compensation/Total Rewards, love Excel, and want a global, data-heavy role.

Employer: Vexium Consulting Group

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, hybrid (about 2 days in office / 3 remote)

Salary: Competitive compensation with performance-based bonus potential (exact amount not listed)

Perfect for someone starting out in recruiting or HR—no prior recruiting experience needed. You’ll help with full-cycle recruiting, candidate outreach, interview scheduling, and onboarding, with hands-on training and room to grow.

Employer: Hanwha Philly Shipyard

Location: Philadelphia, PA (on-site)

Type: Full-time, safety-sensitive

Salary: Not listed

Lead full-cycle recruiting for non-union professional roles (engineering, finance, HR, supply chain, IT, and more) in a heavy industrial setting. Best for someone with 5+ years of recruiting experience, strong sourcing skills, and comfort working on-site in a shipyard environment.

Employer: Marsh

Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $87,600–$175,000 + potential performance incentives

Senior-level role owning end-to-end recruiting strategy for experienced sales consultants in a professional services environment. Ideal if you have 7+ years of full-cycle recruiting, strong sourcing and stakeholder management skills, and enjoy working with AI and tech-enabled recruiting tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume tonight and send a few applications while these are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.