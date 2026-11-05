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Philadelphia
🚌 Philadelphia Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Routes
4 days ago
Philly’s roads are busy, and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel—box truck, semi, or delivery van—there are solid options here from entry level to owner operator.
CDL-A Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van (Teams)
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (runs across U.S. & Canada)
- Pay: $275,000–$325,000+/year (team), guaranteed $5,000/week minimum when working
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator, OTR
Team up and haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours. All miles paid, strong weekly minimums, fuel price guarantee, and a $5,000 referral bonus. Passport required.
Class A CDL Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van (Solo)
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (runs across U.S. & Canada)
- Pay: $175,000–$225,000+/year (solo), guaranteed $3,500/week minimum when working
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator, OTR
Solo O/O spot moving sets and equipment for live entertainment. Lower miles, all miles paid, fuel price guarantee, and company-supported health insurance. Passport required.
CDL A Driver – 12-Hour Shifts
- Employer: A.P. Moller – Maersk / Performance Team
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Pay: $26.00/hour (OT during peak season)
- Type: Full-time, CDL A
Wednesday–Saturday (alternating Wednesdays) 7am–7pm hauling freight to customers and distribution centers. Solid benefits package with sign-on bonus, referral bonus, health/vision/dental, 401(k), paid holidays.
CDL-A Regional Truck Driver – Home Weekends
- Employer: Beast Mode Truckin
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (Regional North)
- Pay: $1,425–$1,600/week, $0.67–$0.72/mile depending on Hazmat
- Type: Full-time, Regional CDL A
Run 100% no-touch dry van across KY, OH, WV, PA, MD, MA, NJ, RI, CT with home every weekend. Late-model trucks loaded with driver comforts, quarterly safety bonus (~$1,500), and full benefits after 60 days.
CDL-A OTR Truck Driver – No-Touch Reefer
- Employer: Navajo Express
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (OTR across lower 48)
- Pay: $85,000–$90,000/year, 2,600–3,000 miles/week
- Type: Full-time, OTR CDL A
99% no-touch refrigerated freight with 1 day home for every week out and bonuses for clean inspections. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, rider & pet policy, and access to a lease program on newer trucks.
Home Weekly CDL A Driver – Dedicated
- Employer: Invokers GOC
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (Regional)
- Pay: $1,800–$2,000/week
- Type: Full-time, Regional CDL A
Dedicated lanes with 34-hour reset weekly and possible 2–3 days home during the week. Single-stop loads to one customer, plus 401(k) matching, paid orientation/training, life insurance, and safety gear provided.
Auto Mechanic Helper – Fleet Vehicles
- Employer: Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW)
- Location: 800 W Montgomery Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19122
- Pay: $23.88/hour (starting, non-negotiable)
- Type: Full-time, entry-level mechanic support
Help maintain and repair PGW cars and trucks while you work toward your PA inspection licenses and Class A CDL with tanker (must obtain within 12 months). Strong package with free health & dental, pension, free parking, wellness programs.
Commercial Driver – Auto Parts Delivery
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, non-CDL
Drive company vehicles to deliver parts to commercial customers and help in-store with customer service. No CDL needed; flexible schedule and room to grow in a stable auto parts chain.
Delivery Driver – Domino’s Pizza
- Employer: Domino’s (Team Joarder franchise)
- Location: 5711 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
- Pay: $8.00/hour + $1.50 per delivery + tips
- Type: Full-time, delivery using your own car
Deliver pizzas, handle payments, and help in-store between runs. Training provided, and there’s a clear path to move up to Assistant Manager or General Manager for strong performers.
Delivery Driver – Amazon Packages
- Employer: MKS Courier LLC
- Location: 6901 Elmwood Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19142
- Pay: $24.25/hour, 4 days/week (8–10 hour shifts)
- Type: Full-time, non-CDL, company van
Deliver Amazon packages in company cargo vans with a set start time of 10:37am. Weekly pay, PTO, paid training, tuition reimbursement, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, 401(k) with match.
Flex Delivery Driver Contractor – TikTok Routes
- Employer: Precise Global Logistics
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (Willow Grove–Ft Washington–King of Prussia routes)
- Pay: $25.00–$50.00/hour (1099)
- Type: Independent contractor, part-time or full-time
Seasonal 1099 work delivering TikTok packages with same-day hiring if you have a valid license and insurance. Choose your own days, start around 6am, light packages (under 5 lbs on average), and all vehicle sizes welcome.
Truck Driver – 26' Box Truck (No CDL)
- Employer: eForce Recycling
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Pay: $30.00/hour, ~40 hours/week
- Type: Full-time, non-CDL, box truck
Drive a 26' box truck for electronics recycling pickups in and out of the city, always with a helper. Hours are 6:00am–2:30pm, and you’ll need 3+ years box truck experience and the ability to lift 60 lbs; includes paid time off.
If something here fits your skills and lifestyle—home weekly, big OTR money, or local non-CDL—click through and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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