🚌 Philadelphia Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Routes

Philly’s roads are busy, and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel—box truck, semi, or delivery van—there are solid options here from entry level to owner operator.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Philadelphia, PA (runs across U.S. & Canada)

(runs across U.S. & Canada) Pay: $275,000–$325,000+/year (team) , guaranteed $5,000/week minimum when working

, guaranteed minimum when working Type: Full-time, Owner Operator, OTR

Team up and haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours. All miles paid, strong weekly minimums, fuel price guarantee, and a $5,000 referral bonus. Passport required.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Philadelphia, PA (runs across U.S. & Canada)

(runs across U.S. & Canada) Pay: $175,000–$225,000+/year (solo) , guaranteed $3,500/week minimum when working

, guaranteed minimum when working Type: Full-time, Owner Operator, OTR

Solo O/O spot moving sets and equipment for live entertainment. Lower miles, all miles paid, fuel price guarantee, and company-supported health insurance. Passport required.

Employer: A.P. Moller – Maersk / Performance Team

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Pay: $26.00/hour (OT during peak season)

(OT during peak season) Type: Full-time, CDL A

Wednesday–Saturday (alternating Wednesdays) 7am–7pm hauling freight to customers and distribution centers. Solid benefits package with sign-on bonus, referral bonus, health/vision/dental, 401(k), paid holidays.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Beast Mode Truckin Location: Philadelphia, PA (Regional North)

Pay: $1,425–$1,600/week , $0.67–$0.72/mile depending on Hazmat

, depending on Hazmat Type: Full-time, Regional CDL A

Run 100% no-touch dry van across KY, OH, WV, PA, MD, MA, NJ, RI, CT with home every weekend. Late-model trucks loaded with driver comforts, quarterly safety bonus (~$1,500), and full benefits after 60 days.

Employer: Navajo Express

Navajo Express Location: Philadelphia, PA (OTR across lower 48)

(OTR across lower 48) Pay: $85,000–$90,000/year , 2,600–3,000 miles/week

, 2,600–3,000 miles/week Type: Full-time, OTR CDL A

99% no-touch refrigerated freight with 1 day home for every week out and bonuses for clean inspections. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, rider & pet policy, and access to a lease program on newer trucks.

Employer: Invokers GOC

Invokers GOC Location: Philadelphia, PA (Regional)

Pay: $1,800–$2,000/week

Type: Full-time, Regional CDL A

Dedicated lanes with 34-hour reset weekly and possible 2–3 days home during the week. Single-stop loads to one customer, plus 401(k) matching, paid orientation/training, life insurance, and safety gear provided.

Employer: Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW)

Location: 800 W Montgomery Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Pay: $23.88/hour (starting, non-negotiable)

Type: Full-time, entry-level mechanic support

Help maintain and repair PGW cars and trucks while you work toward your PA inspection licenses and Class A CDL with tanker (must obtain within 12 months). Strong package with free health & dental, pension, free parking, wellness programs.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, non-CDL

Drive company vehicles to deliver parts to commercial customers and help in-store with customer service. No CDL needed; flexible schedule and room to grow in a stable auto parts chain.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Joarder franchise)

Domino’s (Team Joarder franchise) Location: 5711 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA

Pay: $8.00/hour + $1.50 per delivery + tips

Type: Full-time, delivery using your own car

Deliver pizzas, handle payments, and help in-store between runs. Training provided, and there’s a clear path to move up to Assistant Manager or General Manager for strong performers.

Employer: MKS Courier LLC

Location: 6901 Elmwood Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19142

Pay: $24.25/hour , 4 days/week (8–10 hour shifts)

, 4 days/week (8–10 hour shifts) Type: Full-time, non-CDL, company van

Deliver Amazon packages in company cargo vans with a set start time of 10:37am. Weekly pay, PTO, paid training, tuition reimbursement, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, 401(k) with match.

Employer: Precise Global Logistics

Precise Global Logistics Location: Philadelphia, PA (Willow Grove–Ft Washington–King of Prussia routes)

Pay: $25.00–$50.00/hour (1099)

Type: Independent contractor, part-time or full-time

Seasonal 1099 work delivering TikTok packages with same-day hiring if you have a valid license and insurance. Choose your own days, start around 6am, light packages (under 5 lbs on average), and all vehicle sizes welcome.

Employer: eForce Recycling

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Pay: $30.00/hour , ~ 40 hours/week

, ~ Type: Full-time, non-CDL, box truck

Drive a 26' box truck for electronics recycling pickups in and out of the city, always with a helper. Hours are 6:00am–2:30pm, and you’ll need 3+ years box truck experience and the ability to lift 60 lbs; includes paid time off.

If something here fits your skills and lifestyle—home weekly, big OTR money, or local non-CDL—click through and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.