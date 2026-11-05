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🚚 Several Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs Around Philadelphia
Philly’s logistics scene is busy right now, from shipyards to soda plants. If you like keeping products moving and systems organized, these roles are worth a look.
Auto Body Parts Associate
Employer: Central City Toyota
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support a busy collision center by ordering, receiving, and organizing auto body parts so repairs stay on schedule. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like working with techs and vendors, and don’t mind a fast‑paced shop environment.
Material Handling Specialist Trainee
Employer: Hanwha Philly Shipyard
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Not listed
Entry‑level path into heavy industry logistics at the shipyard. You’ll handle inventory, move materials with forklifts, and keep storage areas organized, all while learning the ropes in a safety‑focused, industrial setting.
Director, US Trade and Distribution
Employer: Mix Talent (confidential pharma client)
Location: Philadelphia, PA (US scope)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior role for an experienced pharma/biotech trade leader to design US distribution strategy, manage wholesalers and 3PLs, and lead launch readiness. Ideal if you have 10+ years in pharma channels and enjoy both strategy and hands‑on problem solving.
Warehouse Order Selector | 2nd Shift
Employer: Bunzl
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
Salary: Competitive hourly wage (exact amount not listed)
Pick and stage customer orders in a fast‑paced warehouse using equipment like pallet jacks and order pickers. Comes with benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and early access to earned wages, plus training and growth potential.
Planner, Supply Chain
Employer: Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Plan inventory and production so Coke products are in stock at the right places and times. You’ll work with SAP/BY, manage replenishment loads, and coordinate with plants and warehouses—great for someone with 3–5 years planning/analytics experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.