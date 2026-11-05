🚚 Several Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs Around Philadelphia

Philly’s logistics scene is busy right now, from shipyards to soda plants. If you like keeping products moving and systems organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Central City Toyota

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy collision center by ordering, receiving, and organizing auto body parts so repairs stay on schedule. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like working with techs and vendors, and don’t mind a fast‑paced shop environment.

Employer: Hanwha Philly Shipyard

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level path into heavy industry logistics at the shipyard. You’ll handle inventory, move materials with forklifts, and keep storage areas organized, all while learning the ropes in a safety‑focused, industrial setting.

Employer: Mix Talent (confidential pharma client)

Location: Philadelphia, PA (US scope)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role for an experienced pharma/biotech trade leader to design US distribution strategy, manage wholesalers and 3PLs, and lead launch readiness. Ideal if you have 10+ years in pharma channels and enjoy both strategy and hands‑on problem solving.

Employer: Bunzl

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Competitive hourly wage (exact amount not listed)

Pick and stage customer orders in a fast‑paced warehouse using equipment like pallet jacks and order pickers. Comes with benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and early access to earned wages, plus training and growth potential.

Employer: Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan inventory and production so Coke products are in stock at the right places and times. You’ll work with SAP/BY, manage replenishment loads, and coordinate with plants and warehouses—great for someone with 3–5 years planning/analytics experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.