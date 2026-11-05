🔬 Multiple High-Paying Science & Research Roles in Philadelphia

Philly’s science scene is busy right now—great mix of lab, consulting, and pharma roles. If you’re into data, biology, or health economics, there’s something solid here.

Employer: Jackson Lewis P.C.

Jackson Lewis P.C. Location: Philadelphia, PA (national law firm role)

(national law firm role) Type: Full-time

Salary: DC/NY/Seattle: $124,600–$149,625; Boston/Chicago/Denver: $107,500–$136,080 (Philly range not listed)

Lead complex wage & hour analytics using R or Python and payroll/timekeeping data for class actions and audits. You’ll be the main contact for attorneys and clients, manage 2–3 statisticians, and own projects end-to-end—from data intake to strategy-shaping insights.

Employer: University of Pennsylvania – Perelman School of Medicine

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,278–$60,202 per year

Join the Amado Lab working on gene therapy for ALS and related neurodegenerative diseases. Hands-on bench role with cell culture, molecular biology, mouse models, and a clear path to co-authorship on papers—great for building a research career with strong benefits and tuition perks.

Employer: Exponent

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior consulting role for a PhD in ecology, biology, ecotoxicology, or environmental science with 10+ years of consulting experience. You’ll lead high-profile environmental and sustainability projects, grow client relationships, manage multidisciplinary teams, and publish/present as a subject-matter expert.

Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary (US): $212,000–$318,000 base, plus bonus and equity eligibility

High-impact leadership role owning global and US HEOR strategy for a major oncology asset. You’ll design and execute economic models, AMCP dossiers, HTA strategies, RWE studies, and mentor junior talent while partnering closely with Market Access, Clinical, and global HEOR teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.