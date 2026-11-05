🧑‍💼 Multiple HR & Talent Roles Hiring Now in Philadelphia

Philly’s HR scene is busy right now—lots of options from coordinator level up to VP and consulting. If you work with people, pay, or talent strategy, this week is worth a look.

Employer: Transamerica

Transamerica Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $105,000–$130,000 + bonus eligible

Own the performance management program end-to-end—strategy, process, tools, and coaching leaders. Great fit if you love data-driven talent insights, succession planning, and building a high-performance culture with strong benefits and development support.

Employer: firstPRO, Inc (supporting a client company)

(supporting a client company) Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid – 1 day onsite, 4 days from home)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000–$90,000 (based on experience)

Solo HR role where you own recruiting, benefits, onboarding/offboarding, and HR policies while reporting directly to the CFO. Good for someone who’s been (or wants to be) an HR department of one with lots of autonomy and a mostly-remote schedule.

Employer: Beacon Hill

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Base salary + uncapped commission

Full-cycle recruiting role placing candidates in temp/contract roles. Expect high-volume sourcing, lots of phone time, and sales-style metrics, with strong training, clear promotion paths (often 9–12 months to senior), and incentive trips for top performers.

Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)

(Government & Public Services) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, consulting (travel up to 50–75%)

Full-time, consulting (travel up to 50–75%) Salary: $116,200–$229,100 + potential annual incentive

Lead Workday Payroll implementations—design, configuration, testing, and deployment—while mentoring junior team members. Ideal if you’re Workday US Payroll certified with several full life-cycle implementations under your belt and like client-facing project work.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Sheraton Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $23/hour

Entry-level/early-career HR role handling applications, interview scheduling, new hire paperwork, files, and office supplies for the hotel. Good step if you want hands-on HR experience in hospitality and enjoy being the organized hub of the office.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Pay varies by city; see KPMG pay transparency ranges (e.g., CA range: $105,735–$247,365)

Lead compensation benchmarking, market analysis, and year-end pay planning for client groups. Great for someone with 5+ years of broad-based comp, strong Excel skills, and a love of data storytelling and pay strategy.

Employer: LAZ Parking

Location: Philadelphia, PA (field-based, multi-region)

Type: Full-time (travel ~40–50%)

Senior People & Culture field leader role overseeing Regional HR Directors and HRBPs across locations. Designed for a hands-on, in-the-field HR executive who’s comfortable with frontline workforces, integrations, and building a scalable HR operating model.

Employer: Hanwha Philly Shipyard

Location: Philadelphia, PA (on-site, industrial environment)

Type: Full-time, safety-sensitive

Recruit welders, shipbuilders, machine operators, and other skilled trades, with heavy focus on proactive sourcing, pipelines, and community partnerships. Good fit if you enjoy blue-collar recruiting, plant/yard environments, and building relationships with trade schools and workforce programs.

Employer: PwC

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000–$232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead human capital due diligence on mergers and acquisitions—assessing workforce risks, culture, retention, and org design to protect deal value. Ideal for someone with 5+ years’ experience in HR consulting or transactions who likes data-heavy, project-based work.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—HR roles in Philly tend to move fast once interviews start.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.