🏥 Multiple High-Paying Healthcare Openings Around Philadelphia

Healthcare hiring around Philly is busy right now—especially for nurses, therapists, and allied health pros. Here are several solid roles with clear pay info and good growth potential.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: $2,720–$2,959 per week (includes stipends)

Type: Full-time, travel (night shift, 4x12s)

If you’re an experienced MS/Tele RN who likes big acute-care hospitals and Epic, this 13-week night contract pays very well and comes with day-one benefits, housing options, 401(k) match, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Jefferson Health

Location: 111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, days

Hospital-based RN role focused on discharge planning and moving patients safely through the continuum of care at a nationally ranked health system with robust benefits and tuition discounts.

Employer: Option Care Home Health LLC

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: $27.26–$45.45 per hour

Type: Full-time

Lead schedulers and support staff for a large home/alternate-site infusion provider, blending clinical know‑how with people management; strong benefits, tuition help, and growth in a nationwide organization.

Employer: COMHAR, Inc.

Location: Philadelphia, PA 19133

Salary: $70.00 per hour

Type: Contract, flexible hours (Mon–Fri, 8am–8pm)

On‑site psychiatric NP role serving Spanish‑speaking clients with evaluations and med management; you set a flexible schedule within weekday hours while supporting a long‑standing community nonprofit.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Locations: Center City Philadelphia, Haverford & Newtown Square, PA

Salary: $50–$55 per hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Provide outpatient-style PT in senior living communities and home settings, with flexible FT/PT schedules, strong clinical support, and a big benefits package including 401(k) match and career ladders.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group (Suburban Woods Health & Rehabilitation)

Location: East Norriton Township, PA (near Philadelphia)

Salary: From $19.00 per hour + $3,000 sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time; 7–3, 3–11, or 11–7 shifts

SNF CNA role with daily pay options, generous PTO, benefits starting quickly, and lots of chances to grow your nursing career (including help toward a GED if needed).

Employer: Wills Eye Hospital

Location: Philadelphia, PA 19145

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Join a top-ranked eye hospital’s OR team, maintaining sterile fields and instruments for ophthalmic surgery, with solid benefits, tuition assistance, and access to advanced surgical tech.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: About $2,235 per week

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, days)

CT Tech travel assignment with guaranteed hours, day shifts, and day-one benefits, backed by a single-point recruiter model and housing options.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: $2,183–$2,440 per week

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs, 12‑hr days)

Hospital-based CT role with AM shifts, strong weekly pay, and full benefits from day one, plus CEU access and a well-known travel agency behind you.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: About $2,669 per week

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 32 hrs, days)

Three-day schedule (Mon/Thu/Fri) with Tue–Wed off and no weekends, plus high weekly pay and housing/cost-of-living stipends from a traveler-focused agency.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: $60.00–$76.00 per hour

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Lead daily pharmacy operations, immunizations, and patient counseling in a busy retail setting, with bonus eligibility, strong benefits, and clear growth paths.

Note: A second Staff Pharmacist Full Time posting from CVS in Philadelphia appears to be a duplicate of this role, so it’s not listed separately.

Employer: Penn Medicine – Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Oversee daily technical and administrative operations in the Endocrinology Lab, including QC, regulatory compliance, budgeting, and staff development, at a major academic medical center.

Employer: Pediatric Dental Associates / Chord Specialty Dental Partners

Location: West Philadelphia, PA

Salary: Starting at $17.00 per hour

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu, some Fridays)

Entry-level role ideal if you want to break into healthcare: you’ll sterilize instruments and rooms in a pediatric dental practice, with full benefits and on‑the‑job training.

Employer: HarmonyCares

Service Area: Philadelphia plus Delaware & Montgomery Counties

Salary: Competitive base (exact amount not listed)

Type: Full-time, field-based

Provide in‑home primary care to high‑acuity, mostly geriatric patients Monday–Friday, with minimal call, no holidays or hospital rounds, CME stipend, malpractice with tail, and 401(k) match.

Employer: University of Pennsylvania – Perelman School of Medicine (Neurology)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, academic clinician track

Inpatient neurology role focused on neurohospitalist care, quality improvement, and teaching at Penn-affiliated hospitals, including Virtua–Our Lady of Lourdes and downtown Philly sites.

Employer: Concentra

Location: Philadelphia, PA (multiple clinics)

Salary: Competitive base + monthly & quarterly bonuses (exact amounts not listed)

Type: Full-time, clinic-based (mostly Mon–Fri, 8–5)

Provide direct patient care across several centers with no nights, weekends, or holidays, plus RVU and quality bonuses, generous PTO, CME time, and strong benefits.

Employer: Elwyn

Location: Philadelphia, PA (citywide travel)

Salary: $73,920–$91,000 per year

Type: Part-time (listed with M–F 8am–4pm schedule)

Work with preschool-aged children across Philly on IEP-driven OT services, assessments, and school transitions, with strong PTO, benefits, tuition reimbursement, and career growth in a long-standing nonprofit.

Employer: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: $36,279–$205,640 per year (range depends on experience/FTE)

Type: Full-time

Provide assessment and treatment in CHOP’s Feeding Center, plus teaching, program development, and possible research, within a large pediatric behavioral health department.

Employer: Visiting Angels Greater Philadelphia

Location: Philadelphia & surrounding areas

Salary: $15–$20 per hour

Type: Full-time and Part-time available

Support seniors at home with ADLs, companionship, and light housekeeping; flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends), mileage reimbursement, and bonuses. Proof of vaccination is required.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Philly healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.