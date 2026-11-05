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🏥 Multiple High-Paying Healthcare Openings Around Philadelphia
Healthcare hiring around Philly is busy right now—especially for nurses, therapists, and allied health pros. Here are several solid roles with clear pay info and good growth potential.
Travel MS/Tele Registered Nurse – Nights (13 Weeks)
Employer: Aya Healthcare
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Salary: $2,720–$2,959 per week (includes stipends)
Type: Full-time, travel (night shift, 4x12s)
If you’re an experienced MS/Tele RN who likes big acute-care hospitals and Epic, this 13-week night contract pays very well and comes with day-one benefits, housing options, 401(k) match, and strong recruiter support.
Case Manager RN
Employer: Jefferson Health
Location: 111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, days
Hospital-based RN role focused on discharge planning and moving patients safely through the continuum of care at a nationally ranked health system with robust benefits and tuition discounts.
Nursing Support Supervisor – Home Infusion
Employer: Option Care Home Health LLC
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Salary: $27.26–$45.45 per hour
Type: Full-time
Lead schedulers and support staff for a large home/alternate-site infusion provider, blending clinical know‑how with people management; strong benefits, tuition help, and growth in a nationwide organization.
Bilingual PMHNP (Spanish) – Independent Contractor
Employer: COMHAR, Inc.
Location: Philadelphia, PA 19133
Salary: $70.00 per hour
Type: Contract, flexible hours (Mon–Fri, 8am–8pm)
On‑site psychiatric NP role serving Spanish‑speaking clients with evaluations and med management; you set a flexible schedule within weekday hours while supporting a long‑standing community nonprofit.
Outpatient Physical Therapist – Home Health (Sign-On Bonus)
Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
Locations: Center City Philadelphia, Haverford & Newtown Square, PA
Salary: $50–$55 per hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Provide outpatient-style PT in senior living communities and home settings, with flexible FT/PT schedules, strong clinical support, and a big benefits package including 401(k) match and career ladders.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Skilled Nursing, $3,000 Bonus
Employer: Saber Healthcare Group (Suburban Woods Health & Rehabilitation)
Location: East Norriton Township, PA (near Philadelphia)
Salary: From $19.00 per hour + $3,000 sign-on bonus
Type: Full-time; 7–3, 3–11, or 11–7 shifts
SNF CNA role with daily pay options, generous PTO, benefits starting quickly, and lots of chances to grow your nursing career (including help toward a GED if needed).
Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) – OR Tech
Employer: Wills Eye Hospital
Location: Philadelphia, PA 19145
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Join a top-ranked eye hospital’s OR team, maintaining sterile fields and instruments for ophthalmic surgery, with solid benefits, tuition assistance, and access to advanced surgical tech.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,235/week
Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Salary: About $2,235 per week
Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, days)
CT Tech travel assignment with guaranteed hours, day shifts, and day-one benefits, backed by a single-point recruiter model and housing options.
Travel CT Technologist – Up to $2,440/week
Employer: Supplemental Health Care
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Salary: $2,183–$2,440 per week
Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs, 12‑hr days)
Hospital-based CT role with AM shifts, strong weekly pay, and full benefits from day one, plus CEU access and a well-known travel agency behind you.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,669/week, 3-Day Week
Employer: ALOIS Healthcare
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Salary: About $2,669 per week
Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 32 hrs, days)
Three-day schedule (Mon/Thu/Fri) with Tue–Wed off and no weekends, plus high weekly pay and housing/cost-of-living stipends from a traveler-focused agency.
Staff Pharmacist – Retail (Multiple Openings)
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Salary: $60.00–$76.00 per hour
Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
Lead daily pharmacy operations, immunizations, and patient counseling in a busy retail setting, with bonus eligibility, strong benefits, and clear growth paths.
Note: A second Staff Pharmacist Full Time posting from CVS in Philadelphia appears to be a duplicate of this role, so it’s not listed separately.
Technical Supervisor – Endocrinology Lab (1st Shift)
Employer: Penn Medicine – Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP)
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Oversee daily technical and administrative operations in the Endocrinology Lab, including QC, regulatory compliance, budgeting, and staff development, at a major academic medical center.
Sterilization Technician – Pediatric Dental Office
Employer: Pediatric Dental Associates / Chord Specialty Dental Partners
Location: West Philadelphia, PA
Salary: Starting at $17.00 per hour
Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu, some Fridays)
Entry-level role ideal if you want to break into healthcare: you’ll sterilize instruments and rooms in a pediatric dental practice, with full benefits and on‑the‑job training.
Nurse Practitioner – Primary Care (Home-Based)
Employer: HarmonyCares
Service Area: Philadelphia plus Delaware & Montgomery Counties
Salary: Competitive base (exact amount not listed)
Type: Full-time, field-based
Provide in‑home primary care to high‑acuity, mostly geriatric patients Monday–Friday, with minimal call, no holidays or hospital rounds, CME stipend, malpractice with tail, and 401(k) match.
Assistant Professor, Academic Clinician – Neurohospitalist
Employer: University of Pennsylvania – Perelman School of Medicine (Neurology)
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, academic clinician track
Inpatient neurology role focused on neurohospitalist care, quality improvement, and teaching at Penn-affiliated hospitals, including Virtua–Our Lady of Lourdes and downtown Philly sites.
Physician Float – Occupational Medicine/Primary Care
Employer: Concentra
Location: Philadelphia, PA (multiple clinics)
Salary: Competitive base + monthly & quarterly bonuses (exact amounts not listed)
Type: Full-time, clinic-based (mostly Mon–Fri, 8–5)
Provide direct patient care across several centers with no nights, weekends, or holidays, plus RVU and quality bonuses, generous PTO, CME time, and strong benefits.
Occupational Therapist – Early Childhood Direct Service
Employer: Elwyn
Location: Philadelphia, PA (citywide travel)
Salary: $73,920–$91,000 per year
Type: Part-time (listed with M–F 8am–4pm schedule)
Work with preschool-aged children across Philly on IEP-driven OT services, assessments, and school transitions, with strong PTO, benefits, tuition reimbursement, and career growth in a long-standing nonprofit.
Psychologist – Feeding Center
Employer: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Salary: $36,279–$205,640 per year (range depends on experience/FTE)
Type: Full-time
Provide assessment and treatment in CHOP’s Feeding Center, plus teaching, program development, and possible research, within a large pediatric behavioral health department.
Male Caregivers Needed ASAP – In-Home Care
Employer: Visiting Angels Greater Philadelphia
Location: Philadelphia & surrounding areas
Salary: $15–$20 per hour
Type: Full-time and Part-time available
Support seniors at home with ADLs, companionship, and light housekeeping; flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends), mileage reimbursement, and bonuses. Proof of vaccination is required.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Philly healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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