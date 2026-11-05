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👔 Philadelphia Exec & Management: Multiple High-Paying Roles Open Now
Philadelphia leadership roles are popping up across transit, biotech, construction, tech, and hospitality. If you’re ready to step up, there’s a mix of six-figure and growth-focused jobs here.
Agile Project Manager – Healthcare Tech
Employer: CenTrak
Location: Hybrid – Philadelphia/Newtown, PA (ET time zone preferred)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead end-to-end Agile projects for new hardware and software in real-time location systems for hospitals. You’ll partner with engineering and product, manage budgets and vendors, and drive continuous improvement using tools like Jira and MS Project.
Night Superintendent – Commercial Construction
Employer: Structure Tone / STO Building Group
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time (Night shift)
Salary: Not listed
Oversee high-end renovation projects at night, managing MEP trades, schedules, budgets, and close-out. Ideal if you have 7+ years in commercial construction and experience with Procore and Bluebeam.
Senior Director, U.S. Capital Project – Injectable Aesthetics
Employer: Galderma
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not listed (large-capital leadership role)
Own a major greenfield manufacturing investment that will be the sole U.S. injectable aesthetics site. You’ll lead everything from concept and design through construction, commissioning, and handover for a >$200M+ pharma facility.
Director, Private Equity Performance Improvement – Finance Transformation
Employer: Alvarez & Marsal
Location: Open to all US locations (Philadelphia-based candidates welcome)
Type: Full-time, consulting, heavy travel (up to 80%)
Salary: $200,000–$225,000 + discretionary bonus
Lead finance transformation projects for private equity portfolio companies—redesigning finance orgs, optimizing processes, and driving automation and shared services. Great fit if you have 12+ years in finance transformation and enjoy client-facing work.
Executive Director, Global Head of Medical Communications
Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $280,000–$420,000 base + bonus + equity eligible
Set the global vision for Medical Communications across all Jazz therapeutic areas. You’ll lead publications, congress strategy, omnichannel content, and AI/digital innovation while managing a global team and budget.
(Duplicate listing also appears under a separate link; role details and pay range are the same.)
Electrical Project Manager
Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for an electrical contractor)
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (bonus + relocation + telecommute options noted)
Run up to four electrical projects at once, from budgets and schedules to RFIs, submittals, and close-out documents. Best for someone with 5+ years in commercial/industrial electrical work and strong NEC knowledge.
Construction Project Manager – Industrial
Employer: Michael Page (for a leading GC)
Location: Greater Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: ~$120,000–$150,000+ base + bonus
Manage ground-up industrial projects for a long-established general contractor. You’ll lead teams, own schedules and budgets, and work on large multifamily/industrial builds with solid benefits and PTO.
Technical Delivery Manager – Telecom/Media
Employer: Excelacom
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Blend hands-on Java background with client-facing delivery leadership for telecom and media projects. You’ll run Agile programs, manage stakeholders, and use AI tools to speed delivery and improve quality.
Project Manager – Trolley Modernization (7131)
Employer: SEPTA
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Up to $121,966 + $5,000 with PA PE license
Lead design and construction for SEPTA’s Trolley Modernization, including new accessible stations and infrastructure upgrades. Comes with strong public-sector benefits, pension, PSLF eligibility, and a free SEPTA pass.
Club Manager – Fitness Club
Employer: LA Fitness
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: $50,000–$55,000 per year + commission & bonuses
Run day-to-day club operations—staff, sales, events, and member experience—while keeping the gym clean and welcoming. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and a free membership.
Construction Manager – Overseas Deployment
Employer: Intrepid Acquisition Holdings, LLC
Location: Based in Philadelphia, 100% deployed to Jordan
Type: Full-time, deployed
Salary: Not listed
Oversee quality and compliance on government construction projects overseas, reviewing drawings, inspecting work, and coordinating with military/government teams. Requires a related degree, 5+ years field experience, and an active DoD Secret clearance.
Director of Engineering & Security – Luxury Hotel
Employer: Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square (Accor)
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time, executive committee role
Salary: Not listed
Lead all engineering, facilities, and security operations for a AAA Four Diamond hotel. You’ll manage building systems, capital projects, sustainability and energy programs, and a combined engineering/security team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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