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🎓 Philadelphia Education Jobs With Multiple Openings Up to $137K
Philly’s school scene is busy right now—charters, the District, and nonprofits are all hiring. If you’re an educator (or want to be), there’s a wide mix of roles from classroom to leadership.
Director of Special Education
Employer: Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI)
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Starting from $90,000/year
Lead special education programming, mentor teachers, manage IEPs, and partner closely with families and districts. Great fit if you hold a PA Level 2 Special Education Certificate and want a high-impact leadership role in specialized settings.
26-27SY Teacher, Full-Time – English 7–12 (PFT)
Employer: The School District of Philadelphia
Location: Dobbins, Murrell Career & Technical High School, Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time, union (PFT), entry level
Salary: $55,771–$97,852/year (based on education & experience)
Teach secondary English with full District benefits and union protection. You’ll follow District curriculum, use tech and real-world applications, and can qualify with a PA Instructional Certificate or emergency permit.
High School English Teacher (26–27 SY)
Employer: Freire Schools – TECH Freire Charter School
Location: 2221 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Type: Full-time
Salary: $50,000–$85,000/year (certified first-year teachers start at $60,000)
College-prep charter role focused on rigorous academics, tech, and entrepreneurship for grades 9–12. Strong option if you want smaller community feel, 403(b) with 5% employer contribution, and lots of coaching and PD.
Elementary Learning Coach – $120,000/year
Employer: Alpha School
Location: Listed for Philadelphia, PA (role is on-site at specific Alpha campuses in CA, CT, IL, MA, WA)
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: $120,000/year + benefits & relocation
High-paying K–3 role blending full-day classroom guidance with targeted reading intervention using app-based learning. Ideal if you have 3+ years with ages 4–9 and structured literacy training (e.g., LETRS, Orton-Gillingham).
Children’s Fitness Coach (Edge Kids Coach)
Employer: Rosaires Care
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Help kids build healthy habits through fun, play-based fitness sessions. Good fit if you love working with children, enjoy movement, and want to blend wellness with informal teaching.
Behavior Aide (Paraprofessional)
Employer: Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI)
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Starting from $21.00/hour
One-on-one support role for students with intensive behavioral needs, including implementing behavior plans and data tracking. Great entry point into special education with paid training, tuition help, and strong benefits.
School Special Education Coordinator
Employer: Special Education School Provider
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time, in-person
Salary: $60,000–$80,000/year
Lead and coordinate special education programs, manage projects and budgets, and support teachers and families. Good for someone with education administration or program management experience who wants a school-based leadership track.
Assistant Principal of Operations – On Assignment (26/27 SY)
Employer: Mastery Schools
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $108,200–$137,025/year + $5,000 bonus + up to $5,000 relocation
Leadership development role where you rotate across campuses, running school operations (enrollment, facilities, budget, compliance). Great next step if you have 2+ years management experience and want to grow into an APO role.
Math Specialist (K–8)
Employer: West Oak Lane Charter School
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Support K–8 math instruction by coaching teachers, running interventions, and analyzing assessment data. Requires PA Instructional Certification, strong math background, and 1–2 years of instructional coaching; comes with 7.5% retirement match and fully paid medical, dental, and vision.
Long Term Substitute Teacher
Employer: Universal Companies (Universal Family of Charter Schools)
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time, 10-month
Step into a full classroom teacher role for an extended period—planning lessons, grading, and managing the room. Good for new grads or career changers with a bachelor’s degree who want experience across subjects and grades.
26–27SY Teacher, Full-Time – English 7–12 (PFT)
Employer: School District of Philadelphia
Location: Dobbins, Murrell Career & Technical High School, Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time, union (PFT), entry level
Salary: $55,771–$97,852/year (based on education & experience)
Same core role as the LinkedIn posting above, listed via Indeed: teach secondary English with District curriculum, tech integration, and strong union benefits. Requires a PA Instructional Certificate or eligibility for an emergency permit.
Special Education Teacher – Autism Support (Elementary)
Employer: Every Special Child
Location: Oak Lane, PA (greater Philadelphia area)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Teach elementary students with ASD in a structured, sensory-friendly setting, writing IEPs and partnering with families. Offers 401(k), PTO, license reimbursement, and advancement opportunities; requires a PA Special Education Teaching Certificate.
K–12 Day-to-Day Substitute Teacher
Employer: AchievEd.D Staffing Solutions
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Per diem / flexible
Pay: $150–$180 per day
Pick up daily sub assignments across elementary, middle, and high schools. Great flexible option for certified teachers, retirees, or aspiring educators who want to build experience and choose their own schedule.
Elementary School Teacher (2027–2028 SY)
Employer: Christopher Columbus Charter School (CCCS)
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time, 10-month
Teach elementary students with a PDE certification and enjoy a stable schedule (8:00 AM–3:45 PM). Comes with medical, dental, life & disability insurance and a 403(b) with employer match.
SPED Teacher
Employer: Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI)
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Provide specialized instruction in small classes using SESI’s evidence-based models and PBIS framework. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and valid teaching credential and want to work closely with students who need intensive academic and behavioral support.
25–26 SY Teacher, Full-Time – Elementary 4–6
Employer: School District of Philadelphia
Location: Kelley, William D. School, Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time, entry level
Salary: Commensurate with verified experience & education
Teach grades 4–6 in a District school, using tech, real-world applications, and data-driven instruction. Requires a PA Instructional Certificate or enrollment in a certification program for an emergency permit.
Youth Visual Arts Instructor (After-School)
Employer: Simone Knowelle Dance Project (SKDanceProject)
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Part-time, independent contractor
Pay: $30–$40/hour
Lead Friday afternoon art classes (about 3:30–4:30 PM) for K–8 students, designing your own hands-on projects. Great side gig for artists or art educators who want flexible hours and creative freedom.
High School Math Teacher
Employer: Mastery Schools
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,900–$112,700/year + $5,000 bonus + up to $5,000 relocation
Teach Algebra through advanced math using Eureka Math Squared and Agile Mind, with heavy coaching and over 250 hours of PD annually. Strong choice if you want clear growth paths, relocation support, and a mission-driven charter network.
Elementary English Language Arts Teacher (Grades 3–6)
Employer: Mastery Schools
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,900–$112,700/year + $5,000 bonus + up to $5,000 relocation
Teach upper elementary ELA with a Science of Reading–aligned, knowledge-rich curriculum, plus lead targeted interventions. Ideal if you love literacy, want strong coaching, and care about closing reading gaps in underserved communities.
Analyst, Agent Performance & Learning Innovation
Employer: Direct Energy Business (NRG)
Location: Philadelphia, PA 19104 (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000–$80,000/year
Not a school job, but very education-adjacent: support training, onboarding, and learning content for sales agents. Great if you like L&D, curriculum-style work, and LMS tools and want corporate pay and benefits.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh. Even if the timing isn’t perfect, getting your name in early never hurts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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