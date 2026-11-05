🎓 Philadelphia Education Jobs With Multiple Openings Up to $137K

Philly’s school scene is busy right now—charters, the District, and nonprofits are all hiring. If you’re an educator (or want to be), there’s a wide mix of roles from classroom to leadership.

Employer: Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting from $90,000/year

Lead special education programming, mentor teachers, manage IEPs, and partner closely with families and districts. Great fit if you hold a PA Level 2 Special Education Certificate and want a high-impact leadership role in specialized settings.

Employer: The School District of Philadelphia

Location: Dobbins, Murrell Career & Technical High School, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, union (PFT), entry level

Salary: $55,771–$97,852/year (based on education & experience)

Teach secondary English with full District benefits and union protection. You’ll follow District curriculum, use tech and real-world applications, and can qualify with a PA Instructional Certificate or emergency permit.

Employer: Freire Schools – TECH Freire Charter School

Location: 2221 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19132

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$85,000/year (certified first-year teachers start at $60,000)

College-prep charter role focused on rigorous academics, tech, and entrepreneurship for grades 9–12. Strong option if you want smaller community feel, 403(b) with 5% employer contribution, and lots of coaching and PD.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: Listed for Philadelphia, PA (role is on-site at specific Alpha campuses in CA, CT, IL, MA, WA)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $120,000/year + benefits & relocation

High-paying K–3 role blending full-day classroom guidance with targeted reading intervention using app-based learning. Ideal if you have 3+ years with ages 4–9 and structured literacy training (e.g., LETRS, Orton-Gillingham).

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Help kids build healthy habits through fun, play-based fitness sessions. Good fit if you love working with children, enjoy movement, and want to blend wellness with informal teaching.

Employer: Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting from $21.00/hour

One-on-one support role for students with intensive behavioral needs, including implementing behavior plans and data tracking. Great entry point into special education with paid training, tuition help, and strong benefits.

Employer: Special Education School Provider

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $60,000–$80,000/year

Lead and coordinate special education programs, manage projects and budgets, and support teachers and families. Good for someone with education administration or program management experience who wants a school-based leadership track.

Employer: Mastery Schools

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $108,200–$137,025/year + $5,000 bonus + up to $5,000 relocation

Leadership development role where you rotate across campuses, running school operations (enrollment, facilities, budget, compliance). Great next step if you have 2+ years management experience and want to grow into an APO role.

Employer: West Oak Lane Charter School

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Support K–8 math instruction by coaching teachers, running interventions, and analyzing assessment data. Requires PA Instructional Certification, strong math background, and 1–2 years of instructional coaching; comes with 7.5% retirement match and fully paid medical, dental, and vision.

Employer: Universal Companies (Universal Family of Charter Schools)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, 10-month

Step into a full classroom teacher role for an extended period—planning lessons, grading, and managing the room. Good for new grads or career changers with a bachelor’s degree who want experience across subjects and grades.

Employer: School District of Philadelphia

Location: Dobbins, Murrell Career & Technical High School, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, union (PFT), entry level

Salary: $55,771–$97,852/year (based on education & experience)

Same core role as the LinkedIn posting above, listed via Indeed: teach secondary English with District curriculum, tech integration, and strong union benefits. Requires a PA Instructional Certificate or eligibility for an emergency permit.

Employer: Every Special Child

Location: Oak Lane, PA (greater Philadelphia area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Teach elementary students with ASD in a structured, sensory-friendly setting, writing IEPs and partnering with families. Offers 401(k), PTO, license reimbursement, and advancement opportunities; requires a PA Special Education Teaching Certificate.

Employer: AchievEd.D Staffing Solutions

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Per diem / flexible

Pay: $150–$180 per day

Pick up daily sub assignments across elementary, middle, and high schools. Great flexible option for certified teachers, retirees, or aspiring educators who want to build experience and choose their own schedule.

Employer: Christopher Columbus Charter School (CCCS)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, 10-month

Teach elementary students with a PDE certification and enjoy a stable schedule (8:00 AM–3:45 PM). Comes with medical, dental, life & disability insurance and a 403(b) with employer match.

Employer: Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Provide specialized instruction in small classes using SESI’s evidence-based models and PBIS framework. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and valid teaching credential and want to work closely with students who need intensive academic and behavioral support.

Employer: School District of Philadelphia

Location: Kelley, William D. School, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, entry level

Salary: Commensurate with verified experience & education

Teach grades 4–6 in a District school, using tech, real-world applications, and data-driven instruction. Requires a PA Instructional Certificate or enrollment in a certification program for an emergency permit.

Employer: Simone Knowelle Dance Project (SKDanceProject)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time, independent contractor

Pay: $30–$40/hour

Lead Friday afternoon art classes (about 3:30–4:30 PM) for K–8 students, designing your own hands-on projects. Great side gig for artists or art educators who want flexible hours and creative freedom.

Employer: Mastery Schools

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,900–$112,700/year + $5,000 bonus + up to $5,000 relocation

Teach Algebra through advanced math using Eureka Math Squared and Agile Mind, with heavy coaching and over 250 hours of PD annually. Strong choice if you want clear growth paths, relocation support, and a mission-driven charter network.

Employer: Mastery Schools

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,900–$112,700/year + $5,000 bonus + up to $5,000 relocation

Teach upper elementary ELA with a Science of Reading–aligned, knowledge-rich curriculum, plus lead targeted interventions. Ideal if you love literacy, want strong coaching, and care about closing reading gaps in underserved communities.

Employer: Direct Energy Business (NRG)

Location: Philadelphia, PA 19104 (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$80,000/year

Not a school job, but very education-adjacent: support training, onboarding, and learning content for sales agents. Great if you like L&D, curriculum-style work, and LMS tools and want corporate pay and benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh. Even if the timing isn’t perfect, getting your name in early never hurts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.