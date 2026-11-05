🛒 Multiple Philly Customer Service & Retail Jobs Paying Up to $21.50/hr

Philly’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of in‑person roles, from fashion and jewelry to airports and convenience stores. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead box office operations at a major concert venue—manage staff, cash handling, ticketing, and work closely with artists’ teams. Great fit if you have ticketing/box office experience and want concert perks plus solid benefits.

Employer: Philly Imports Auto Sales

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time

Pay: $500–$2,500 per week (base + commissions)

Help customers choose vehicles, demo features, and close sales while handling POS and cash. Strong earning potential if you’re comfortable selling and enjoy a busy showroom.

Employer: P & S Ravioli Company

Location: 1722 W. Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Type: Part-time (up to ~35 hrs/week)

Pay: From $13.00/hr

Work the counter at a South Philly pasta shop—take orders, run the register, and help with light food service. Paid training, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, food provided, and employee discount; weekends required.

Employer: Grace Loves Lace

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time, Wed–Sun (40 hrs)

Salary: Not listed (commission + bonus)

Host private bridal appointments, style brides, and hit sales goals in a luxury boutique. Comes with 30–50% product discounts, commission, 401(k), paid sick leave, parental leave, and strong growth focus.

Employer: RushOrderTees

Location: Northeast Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 100% on-site

Pay: Competitive base + commission (exact amount not listed)

Help customers order branded merch, build quotes, and coordinate with vendors from start to finish. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, training, and employee discounts in a fast-paced, team setting.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time

Salary: Range may be provided in posting; not specified here

Entry-level convenience store role handling cash, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. Offers schedule flexibility, promote-from-within culture, tuition reimbursement, PTO plans, and 401(k).

Employer: On (athletic footwear/apparel)

(athletic footwear/apparel) Location: Suburban Square, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.75–$20.67/hr + quarterly bonus

Be a brand ambassador delivering a premium try-on and shopping experience, with strong focus on service and visuals. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation time, and big product perks.

Employer: UBS – Clear Point Partners team

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend client service with light marketing: manage account workflows, CRM, meeting materials, social media support, and events for a wealth management team. Ideal if you have 2+ years in financial services and strong detail skills.

Employer: J.Crew

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.50–$18.10/hr + incentives

Style customers, build client relationships, and drive sales in a fashion-forward store. Comes with up to 60% employee discount, bonus programs, and 401(k) with match. Nights/weekends needed.

Employer: Kohl’s

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time, key holder

Pay: From $18.10/hr

Lead merchandising on the sales floor—visuals, pricing, recovery—and coach associates while supporting store operations and KPIs. Good step if you have retail experience and want leadership responsibilities.

Employer: Smarte Carte

Location: Philadelphia International Airport

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hr + $10/month phone allowance

Keep luggage carts and massage chairs clean, available, and in working order in a busy airport setting. Includes medical, dental, life, short-term disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, wellness perks, and free parking. Nights/weekends/holidays required.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)

Pay: $19.50/hr starting; up to $21.50/hr by Year 5

Do a bit of everything—stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning—in a fast-paced grocery store. Strong pay for retail plus regular raises, benefits, and training if you like physical, hands-on work.

Employer: Perfumes 4U

Location: Philadelphia, PA 19154

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$20.00/hr (hourly + commission + bonuses)

Sell fragrances, hit sales benchmarks, and keep the store looking sharp. Offers 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, and employee discount—great if you have 2+ years retail sales and like commission.

Employer: Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe Location: 38th & Market, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive hourly + tips (exact rate not listed)

Greet guests, run the register, and deliver food in a busy cafe near transit. You get flexible scheduling, meal discount, paid training, and growth opportunities—perfect if you’re upbeat and like fast casual dining.

Employer: Mejuri

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Part-time, in-store

Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hr + monthly retail bonus

Help customers style fine jewelry, support services like piercing/engraving, and hit sales KPIs. Includes paid sick days, bonus program, strong discount, and in-house retail training.

Employer: Brilliant Earth

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time, in-person (weekends required)

Pay: $19–$21/hr + incentives

Guide customers through high-end jewelry purchases in person and virtually, from first consult to post-sale visits. Strong package with career growth, set schedule, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, wellness perks, and discounts.

Employer: TJ Maxx

Location: 7616 City Line Ave, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.75–$14.25/hr

Work the sales floor and registers, help with recovery and merchandising, and keep the store organized. Comes with store discount, 401(k), and access to medical/vision/dental and paid time off if you meet hours requirements.

Employer: Philadelphia Technician Training Institute (PTTI)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time & Part-time options

Salary: Not listed

High-volume phone role helping students with federal loan consolidation, repayment plans, and default resolution. Great if you have call center or financial aid/loan experience and like problem-solving over the phone.

Employer: Petco

Location: 3300 Aramingo Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134

Type: Part-time, in-store

Pay: From $14.00/hr

Help pet parents find the right products, support animal care, and keep the store clean and stocked. Good fit if you love animals and want a purpose-driven retail job with growth paths.

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.20–$18.70/hr

Manage rental accounts, do early-stage collections, deliver and pick up merchandise, and drive sales. Very promotion-focused company with weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists nearby locations or similar roles. Save the ones you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.