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🛒 Multiple Philly Customer Service & Retail Jobs Paying Up to $21.50/hr
Philly’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of in‑person roles, from fashion and jewelry to airports and convenience stores. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.
Box Office Supervisor – Fillmore Philadelphia
- Employer: Live Nation Entertainment
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead box office operations at a major concert venue—manage staff, cash handling, ticketing, and work closely with artists’ teams. Great fit if you have ticketing/box office experience and want concert perks plus solid benefits.
Sales Consultant
- Employer: Philly Imports Auto Sales
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $500–$2,500 per week (base + commissions)
Help customers choose vehicles, demo features, and close sales while handling POS and cash. Strong earning potential if you’re comfortable selling and enjoy a busy showroom.
Cashier / Counter Person (Part-Time)
- Employer: P & S Ravioli Company
- Location: 1722 W. Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145
- Type: Part-time (up to ~35 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $13.00/hr
Work the counter at a South Philly pasta shop—take orders, run the register, and help with light food service. Paid training, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, food provided, and employee discount; weekends required.
Full-Time Bridal Stylist – Philadelphia
- Employer: Grace Loves Lace
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, Wed–Sun (40 hrs)
- Salary: Not listed (commission + bonus)
Host private bridal appointments, style brides, and hit sales goals in a luxury boutique. Comes with 30–50% product discounts, commission, 401(k), paid sick leave, parental leave, and strong growth focus.
Promotional Products & Hard Goods Associate
- Employer: RushOrderTees
- Location: Northeast Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 100% on-site
- Pay: Competitive base + commission (exact amount not listed)
Help customers order branded merch, build quotes, and coordinate with vendors from start to finish. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, training, and employee discounts in a fast-paced, team setting.
Store Crew (Retail Sales Associate)
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range may be provided in posting; not specified here
Entry-level convenience store role handling cash, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. Offers schedule flexibility, promote-from-within culture, tuition reimbursement, PTO plans, and 401(k).
Store Advisor, Suburban Square
- Employer: On (athletic footwear/apparel)
- Location: Suburban Square, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.75–$20.67/hr + quarterly bonus
Be a brand ambassador delivering a premium try-on and shopping experience, with strong focus on service and visuals. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation time, and big product perks.
Registered Client Associate (Client Experience & Marketing)
- Employer: UBS – Clear Point Partners team
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Blend client service with light marketing: manage account workflows, CRM, meeting materials, social media support, and events for a wealth management team. Ideal if you have 2+ years in financial services and strong detail skills.
Stylist (Part-Time)
- Employer: J.Crew
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14.50–$18.10/hr + incentives
Style customers, build client relationships, and drive sales in a fashion-forward store. Comes with up to 60% employee discount, bonus programs, and 401(k) with match. Nights/weekends needed.
Full-Time Store Merchandising Supervisor
- Employer: Kohl’s
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, key holder
- Pay: From $18.10/hr
Lead merchandising on the sales floor—visuals, pricing, recovery—and coach associates while supporting store operations and KPIs. Good step if you have retail experience and want leadership responsibilities.
Cart Associate – PHL Philadelphia Airport (Full Time)
- Employer: Smarte Carte
- Location: Philadelphia International Airport
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50/hr + $10/month phone allowance
Keep luggage carts and massage chairs clean, available, and in working order in a busy airport setting. Includes medical, dental, life, short-term disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, wellness perks, and free parking. Nights/weekends/holidays required.
Full-Time Store Associate
- Employer: ALDI
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)
- Pay: $19.50/hr starting; up to $21.50/hr by Year 5
Do a bit of everything—stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning—in a fast-paced grocery store. Strong pay for retail plus regular raises, benefits, and training if you like physical, hands-on work.
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Perfumes 4U
- Location: Philadelphia, PA 19154
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.00–$20.00/hr (hourly + commission + bonuses)
Sell fragrances, hit sales benchmarks, and keep the store looking sharp. Offers 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, and employee discount—great if you have 2+ years retail sales and like commission.
Corner Bakery Cafe 38th & Market – Cashier FOH Team Member
- Employer: Corner Bakery Cafe
- Location: 38th & Market, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive hourly + tips (exact rate not listed)
Greet guests, run the register, and deliver food in a busy cafe near transit. You get flexible scheduling, meal discount, paid training, and growth opportunities—perfect if you’re upbeat and like fast casual dining.
Stylist (Retail) – Part-time
- Employer: Mejuri
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time, in-store
- Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hr + monthly retail bonus
Help customers style fine jewelry, support services like piercing/engraving, and hit sales KPIs. Includes paid sick days, bonus program, strong discount, and in-house retail training.
Sales Associate, Jewelry (Jewelry Consultant)
- Employer: Brilliant Earth
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, in-person (weekends required)
- Pay: $19–$21/hr + incentives
Guide customers through high-end jewelry purchases in person and virtually, from first consult to post-sale visits. Strong package with career growth, set schedule, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, wellness perks, and discounts.
Retail Associate
- Employer: TJ Maxx
- Location: 7616 City Line Ave, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.75–$14.25/hr
Work the sales floor and registers, help with recovery and merchandising, and keep the store organized. Comes with store discount, 401(k), and access to medical/vision/dental and paid time off if you meet hours requirements.
Student Loan Specialist
- Employer: Philadelphia Technician Training Institute (PTTI)
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time & Part-time options
- Salary: Not listed
High-volume phone role helping students with federal loan consolidation, repayment plans, and default resolution. Great if you have call center or financial aid/loan experience and like problem-solving over the phone.
Sales Associate
- Employer: Petco
- Location: 3300 Aramingo Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134
- Type: Part-time, in-store
- Pay: From $14.00/hr
Help pet parents find the right products, support animal care, and keep the store clean and stocked. Good fit if you love animals and want a purpose-driven retail job with growth paths.
Account Manager
- Employer: Rent-A-Center
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.20–$18.70/hr
Manage rental accounts, do early-stage collections, deliver and pick up merchandise, and drive sales. Very promotion-focused company with weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) with match.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists nearby locations or similar roles. Save the ones you like and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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