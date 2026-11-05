🚧 Philadelphia Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Roles $100K+

Philly’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades pros are in demand. If you work in the field or the shop, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Jobot

Jobot Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $145,000 per year

Lead ground-up and renovation projects in the healthcare space, from planning through closeout. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of superintendent experience, know healthcare codes, and want strong pay, full benefits, and generous PTO while running complex, high-impact jobs.

Employer: Michael Page (for a commercial GC client)

Michael Page (for a commercial GC client) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive package + benefits)

Take charge of landmark commercial projects in the city, overseeing day-to-day field operations, safety, and schedules. Good fit if you have 5+ years as a commercial superintendent, like working directly with owners and architects, and want a strong project pipeline with room to grow.

Employer: Dave's Auto Service

Location: Boyertown, PA (commutable from the Philly area)

(commutable from the Philly area) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: Potential earnings $140,000+ annually

For techs tired of city traffic and weekend work, this shop offers a clean, A/C facility, no weekends, and strong support (dedicated parts person and service advisor). You’ll get health, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, IRA with 3% match, and paid ASE/PA inspection/emissions certifications.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying or reaching out—openings like this don’t sit for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.