🔧 Multiple Building & Maintenance Jobs Around Philadelphia ($25–$60/hr+)

Philly’s got a nice mix of maintenance and cleaning roles right now—from luxury high-rises and casinos to schools, gyms, and hotels. Good options here whether you’re a seasoned engineer or just getting started in custodial work.

Employer: The Galman Group

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead maintenance across multiple apartment communities—supervising techs, handling repairs (HVAC, plumbing, electrical), and keeping residents safe and happy. Great fit if you’ve managed maintenance teams and know housing codes and safety rules.

Employer: Greyhound Lines, Inc.

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year + ~10% annual bonus

Oversee bus maintenance so the fleet stays safe, clean, and on time. Comes with strong benefits (medical, 401k match, PTO, travel perks) and is ideal for someone with 3+ years in automotive/truck/bus maintenance leadership.

Employer: Rittenhouse Facility Services

Location: Philadelphia, PA & Montgomery County

Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: $25–$30/hour, paid weekly, up to ~30 hrs/week

You pick which residential and commercial cleaning jobs you take—no need to find your own clients. Great if you have 1+ year pro cleaning experience, your own supplies, and can carry liability insurance.

Employer: Percy (for a multifamily operator)

Location: University City, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$125,000/year

Run maintenance for a luxury student-housing high-rise and lead a team of 5+ (techs, porters, housekeeping). Best for an EPA 608 Universal–certified pro with strong HVAC troubleshooting and leadership experience.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in an industrial laundry facility working on washers, dryers, conveyors, boilers, and more. Good match if you have 5+ years industrial repair experience and like strong benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Accela Rehab and Care Center at Somerton

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time (10am–6pm, Mon–Fri, every other weekend)

Salary: Not listed

General building maintenance in a healthcare setting—plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and resident requests. Good for someone with at least 1 year of maintenance experience who wants steady daytime hours.

Employer: National Fitness Partners

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Listed as Full-time but role is Part-time

Pay: From $12/hour with scheduled raises

Daytime cleaning shift (8am–4pm, Mon–Fri) at a Planet Fitness club. Includes PTO for all employees and a free Black Card membership—nice if you want gym access and predictable hours.

Employer: Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Casino housekeeping role cleaning public areas, floors, carpets, and restrooms. Good for someone comfortable with physical work, flexible shifts, and using basic tools in a busy environment.

Employer: CloudKitchens

Location: Greater Philadelphia area

Type: Full-time, field-based

Pay: $20.00–$25.25/hour + overtime + benefits

Travel between modern commercial kitchen sites doing repairs and preventive maintenance (HVAC, plumbing, electrical, drywall, flooring). Great if you have 2+ years maintenance/handyman experience and like working independently.

Employer: Springhill Suites by Marriott Mt Laurel/Cherry Hill (Hampton Inn team)

Location: Near Philadelphia, PA 19153

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$55,000/year

Lead all hotel maintenance—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, pool, guest rooms, and grounds. Good step up if you’ve done hotel or facilities maintenance and want to run the shop and work closely with management.

Employer: Broadway National

Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel in tristate area)

Type: Full-time (implied)

Salary: Not listed

Mobile role doing general building repairs (drywall, painting, ceiling tiles, locks) for national clients. Comes with company vehicle use, benefits, and travel—good if you like variety and field work.

Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)

Location: 701 Cathedral Rd, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.75–$14.25/hour

Keep the store floors and restrooms clean and help in other areas as needed. Solid retail benefits and a staff discount if you want a part-time cleaning job with some customer interaction.

Location: Philadelphia, PA 19131

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50/hour

Schedule: School year 3:30pm–11:30pm; summer 1:30pm–9:30pm

Puesto en español limpiando salones, oficinas y áreas comunes en una escuela. Ideal si buscas turno de tarde/noche todo el año y puedes pasar verificación de antecedentes.

Location: Philadelphia, PA 19131

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50/hour

Schedule: School year 3:30pm–11:30pm; summer 1:30pm–9:30pm

Very similar school cleaning role—classrooms, offices, restrooms, and common areas. Good for dependable night-shift workers who want steady hours in a school setting.

Employer: Clean Up & Touch Up Crew LLC

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Contract

Pay: $18/hour

Clean and reset Airbnb units plus some commercial/hospitality spaces, including laundry and basic inspections. Flexible schedule and growth potential if you have a car, WhatsApp, and prior cleaning experience.

Employer: Legacy Youth Tennis and Education

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time (Tues & Thurs, 8am–2pm)

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Mix of light repairs, grounds work, and custodial duties at a youth tennis center. Nice fit if you want a small, steady schedule and like working around sports and kids.

Employer: Deer Meadows Rehabilitation Center

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, Part-time, and Weekend options

Salary: Not listed

Clean resident rooms and common areas in a senior care setting, restock linens, and support the care team. Good if you want flexible schedules and like working around older adults.

Employer: Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Not specified (ongoing role)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on facilities role doing basic repairs and preventive maintenance across the casino (carpentry, painting, electrical, HVAC, plumbing). Great for someone with 2+ years in the trades who wants a busy, varied environment.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Not specified (supervisory role)

Salary: Not listed

Lead an EVS team—managing cleaning operations, safety, budgets, and client relationships. Best for someone with 3+ years’ experience and some management background who’s ready to run a facility account.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Philly maintenance roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.