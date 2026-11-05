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🔧 Multiple Building & Maintenance Jobs Around Philadelphia ($25–$60/hr+)
Philly’s got a nice mix of maintenance and cleaning roles right now—from luxury high-rises and casinos to schools, gyms, and hotels. Good options here whether you’re a seasoned engineer or just getting started in custodial work.
Multi-Site Maintenance Supervisor
Employer: The Galman Group
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead maintenance across multiple apartment communities—supervising techs, handling repairs (HVAC, plumbing, electrical), and keeping residents safe and happy. Great fit if you’ve managed maintenance teams and know housing codes and safety rules.
Maintenance Supervisor
Employer: Greyhound Lines, Inc.
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year + ~10% annual bonus
Oversee bus maintenance so the fleet stays safe, clean, and on time. Comes with strong benefits (medical, 401k match, PTO, travel perks) and is ideal for someone with 3+ years in automotive/truck/bus maintenance leadership.
Independent Cleaning Contractor
Employer: Rittenhouse Facility Services
Location: Philadelphia, PA & Montgomery County
Type: Contract (1099)
Pay: $25–$30/hour, paid weekly, up to ~30 hrs/week
You pick which residential and commercial cleaning jobs you take—no need to find your own clients. Great if you have 1+ year pro cleaning experience, your own supplies, and can carry liability insurance.
Building Engineer – Luxury Highrise
Employer: Percy (for a multifamily operator)
Location: University City, Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000–$125,000/year
Run maintenance for a luxury student-housing high-rise and lead a team of 5+ (techs, porters, housekeeping). Best for an EPA 608 Universal–certified pro with strong HVAC troubleshooting and leadership experience.
Maintenance Technician II – 2nd Shift
Employer: Cintas
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role in an industrial laundry facility working on washers, dryers, conveyors, boilers, and more. Good match if you have 5+ years industrial repair experience and like strong benefits and growth paths.
Maintenance Tech (1+ Year Experience)
Employer: Accela Rehab and Care Center at Somerton
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time (10am–6pm, Mon–Fri, every other weekend)
Salary: Not listed
General building maintenance in a healthcare setting—plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and resident requests. Good for someone with at least 1 year of maintenance experience who wants steady daytime hours.
PT Cleaner (Planet Fitness)
Employer: National Fitness Partners
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Listed as Full-time but role is Part-time
Pay: From $12/hour with scheduled raises
Daytime cleaning shift (8am–4pm, Mon–Fri) at a Planet Fitness club. Includes PTO for all employees and a free Black Card membership—nice if you want gym access and predictable hours.
Attendant EVS
Employer: Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Casino housekeeping role cleaning public areas, floors, carpets, and restrooms. Good for someone comfortable with physical work, flexible shifts, and using basic tools in a busy environment.
Maintenance Technician I
Employer: CloudKitchens
Location: Greater Philadelphia area
Type: Full-time, field-based
Pay: $20.00–$25.25/hour + overtime + benefits
Travel between modern commercial kitchen sites doing repairs and preventive maintenance (HVAC, plumbing, electrical, drywall, flooring). Great if you have 2+ years maintenance/handyman experience and like working independently.
Chief Maintenance Engineer
Employer: Springhill Suites by Marriott Mt Laurel/Cherry Hill (Hampton Inn team)
Location: Near Philadelphia, PA 19153
Type: Full-time
Pay: $50,000–$55,000/year
Lead all hotel maintenance—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, pool, guest rooms, and grounds. Good step up if you’ve done hotel or facilities maintenance and want to run the shop and work closely with management.
Handyman – Mobile Technician
Employer: Broadway National
Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel in tristate area)
Type: Full-time (implied)
Salary: Not listed
Mobile role doing general building repairs (drywall, painting, ceiling tiles, locks) for national clients. Comes with company vehicle use, benefits, and travel—good if you like variety and field work.
Store Cleaning Associate
Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)
Location: 701 Cathedral Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Type: Part-time
Pay: $13.75–$14.25/hour
Keep the store floors and restrooms clean and help in other areas as needed. Solid retail benefits and a staff discount if you want a part-time cleaning job with some customer interaction.
Tecnico de Limpieza Escolar FT Philly
Location: Philadelphia, PA 19131
Type: Full-time
Pay: $15.50/hour
Schedule: School year 3:30pm–11:30pm; summer 1:30pm–9:30pm
Puesto en español limpiando salones, oficinas y áreas comunes en una escuela. Ideal si buscas turno de tarde/noche todo el año y puedes pasar verificación de antecedentes.
School Cleaning Tech FT Philly
Location: Philadelphia, PA 19131
Type: Full-time
Pay: $15.50/hour
Schedule: School year 3:30pm–11:30pm; summer 1:30pm–9:30pm
Very similar school cleaning role—classrooms, offices, restrooms, and common areas. Good for dependable night-shift workers who want steady hours in a school setting.
Airbnb Apartment Cleaner/Technician
Employer: Clean Up & Touch Up Crew LLC
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Contract
Pay: $18/hour
Clean and reset Airbnb units plus some commercial/hospitality spaces, including laundry and basic inspections. Flexible schedule and growth potential if you have a car, WhatsApp, and prior cleaning experience.
Building Maintenance Worker/Custodian – Part-Time
Employer: Legacy Youth Tennis and Education
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Part-time (Tues & Thurs, 8am–2pm)
Pay: $18–$20/hour
Mix of light repairs, grounds work, and custodial duties at a youth tennis center. Nice fit if you want a small, steady schedule and like working around sports and kids.
Housekeeper (Full-Time, Part-Time, Weekends)
Employer: Deer Meadows Rehabilitation Center
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time, Part-time, and Weekend options
Salary: Not listed
Clean resident rooms and common areas in a senior care setting, restock linens, and support the care team. Good if you want flexible schedules and like working around older adults.
Facilities Engineer II
Employer: Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Not specified (ongoing role)
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on facilities role doing basic repairs and preventive maintenance across the casino (carpentry, painting, electrical, HVAC, plumbing). Great for someone with 2+ years in the trades who wants a busy, varied environment.
Environmental Services EVS Supervisor – Clifton Center
Employer: Aramark
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Not specified (supervisory role)
Salary: Not listed
Lead an EVS team—managing cleaning operations, safety, budgets, and client relationships. Best for someone with 3+ years’ experience and some management background who’s ready to run a facility account.
If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Philly maintenance roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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