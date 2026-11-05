undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎨 Multiple Philly Arts & Media Roles, From $61K+ to Six Figures
Philly’s creative scene is busy right now—agencies, publishers, and local orgs are all hiring. If you’re in design, media, or storytelling, this is a good moment to make a move.
Volunteer: Social Media Storytelling Strategy for Aging in Place in Philadelphia
- Employer: Penn's Village (via Taproot Foundation)
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Volunteer (10–12 week project)
- Salary: Unpaid (skills-based volunteer consulting)
Help a small but mighty nonprofit tell richer stories about aging in place in Philly. You’ll build a storytelling framework, social campaigns, and a one‑month content calendar using their real member stories on Facebook, LinkedIn, and possibly new platforms.
Group Design Supervisor
- Employer: Klick Health
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (base set by location, skills, and experience)
Lead visual design across multiple brands at a fast-growing health-focused agency. This role mixes hands-on design in Figma + Adobe CC with mentoring other designers and exploring AI-enabled workflows as you grow toward Associate Design Director responsibilities.
Creative Manager
- Employer: FBT Gibbons LLP
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (multi-city option)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (range by location):
- $100,000 – $121,000 (Colorado)
- $105,000 – $127,000 (CA, NJ, Washington, DC)
Run the visual brand for a large national law firm—leading a creative team, owning templates, campaigns, and event materials. Ideal if you have 10+ years in law-firm or professional-services design and want a senior, strategic seat with full benefits and 401(k) match.
Customer Experience Field Videographer
- Employer: Reality Based Group
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel nationwide)
- Type: Full-time, on the road
- Pay: $19.00/hour
Travel 2.5–3 weeks per month filming real customer interactions in restaurants, retail, auto, and service brands. Good fit if you like being on the move, are comfortable with discreet video gear, and want benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match while building field and editing experience.
Product Designer
- Employer: Unique Industries, Inc.
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (corporate office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design party goods and related products for a long-running, family-owned company. You’ll create new lines, prep print-ready art (4–6 colors), and work heavily in Adobe Creative Suite with full corporate-style benefits and generous PTO.
Associate Publisher or Publisher – Humanities, Media and the Arts
- Employer: Taylor & Francis (Informa)
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $61,750 (Associate) or $76,500 (Publisher) + 10% bonus
- Application deadline: November 18, 2026
Own and grow a portfolio of humanities/media/arts journals—setting strategy, building society/editor relationships, and driving revenue and article growth. Great for someone with academic publishing experience who wants a mix of data, strategy, and community-facing work.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.