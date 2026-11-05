🎨 Multiple Philly Arts & Media Roles, From $61K+ to Six Figures

Philly’s creative scene is busy right now—agencies, publishers, and local orgs are all hiring. If you’re in design, media, or storytelling, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Penn's Village (via Taproot Foundation)

Penn's Village (via Taproot Foundation) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Volunteer (10–12 week project)

Salary: Unpaid (skills-based volunteer consulting)

Help a small but mighty nonprofit tell richer stories about aging in place in Philly. You’ll build a storytelling framework, social campaigns, and a one‑month content calendar using their real member stories on Facebook, LinkedIn, and possibly new platforms.

Employer: Klick Health

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base set by location, skills, and experience)

Lead visual design across multiple brands at a fast-growing health-focused agency. This role mixes hands-on design in Figma + Adobe CC with mentoring other designers and exploring AI-enabled workflows as you grow toward Associate Design Director responsibilities.

Employer: FBT Gibbons LLP

Location: Philadelphia, PA (multi-city option)

(multi-city option) Type: Full-time

Salary (range by location): $100,000 – $121,000 (Colorado) $105,000 – $127,000 (CA, NJ, Washington, DC)



Run the visual brand for a large national law firm—leading a creative team, owning templates, campaigns, and event materials. Ideal if you have 10+ years in law-firm or professional-services design and want a senior, strategic seat with full benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Reality Based Group

Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel nationwide)

Type: Full-time, on the road

Pay: $19.00/hour

Travel 2.5–3 weeks per month filming real customer interactions in restaurants, retail, auto, and service brands. Good fit if you like being on the move, are comfortable with discreet video gear, and want benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match while building field and editing experience.

Employer: Unique Industries, Inc.

Location: Philadelphia, PA (corporate office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design party goods and related products for a long-running, family-owned company. You’ll create new lines, prep print-ready art (4–6 colors), and work heavily in Adobe Creative Suite with full corporate-style benefits and generous PTO.

Employer: Taylor & Francis (Informa)

Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $61,750 (Associate) or $76,500 (Publisher) + 10% bonus

or Application deadline: November 18, 2026

Own and grow a portfolio of humanities/media/arts journals—setting strategy, building society/editor relationships, and driving revenue and article growth. Great for someone with academic publishing experience who wants a mix of data, strategy, and community-facing work.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.