📋 Several Admin & Front Desk Jobs Hiring Now in Philadelphia

Philly’s admin job scene is busy right now—especially in healthcare and customer-facing roles. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with computers, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Jefferson Health

Jefferson Health Location: 1101 Market St, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Non-clinical role handling medical record retrieval for Jefferson Health Plans (HEDIS, care management, risk adjustment). Good fit if you have 3+ years in medical records/health plan admin, can manage high-volume queues, and like detailed, process-driven work. Benefits include Jefferson’s medical, dental, vision, retirement, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Live Nation Entertainment

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Lead Booker with offer sheets, contracts, show confirmations, and talent research. Great if you love live music, have assistant/admin experience, strong Excel and Outlook skills, and can juggle details in a fast-paced environment. Comes with Live Nation perks like free concert tickets, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Philly Imports Auto Sales

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $600–$1,000 per week

Run daily office operations at a car dealership—scheduling, bookkeeping, payroll, vendor management, and customer service. Ideal if you’re comfortable with QuickBooks, spreadsheets, and supervising a small team. Includes employee discount and paid time off.

Employer: Oak Street Health (part of CVS Health)

Location: 6232 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19139

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $17.00–$31.30 per hour

Front-desk role in a senior-focused clinic: check-in, scheduling, phones, co-pays, and EMR updates. Great for someone with strong computer skills, customer service experience, and a warm bedside manner. Comes with CVS-style medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and bonus eligibility. Application window currently listed through 01/31/2027.

Employer: Fox Chase Home Care / Fox Chase Wellness Center

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

Be the first point of contact at a home care agency—greeting visitors, phones, mail, data entry, scheduling, and supporting HR/admissions. Fluency in English and Spanish is required. Strong fit if you have front desk or healthcare office experience and like helping caregivers and families. Offers 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and professional development support.

Employer: The Philadelphia Barber Company

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, in person

Schedule: Wed–Sat, ~39 hours/week (9:30 am–7:30 pm)

Salary: $17.00 per hour

High-contact front desk role in a busy barbershop—greeting clients, managing appointments, phones, check-in, light cleaning, laundry, and inventory help. Good for someone outgoing, organized, and comfortable in a fast-paced, customer-facing space. Includes an employee discount.

Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health

Location: 5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Clinic front-desk role focused on check-in/check-out, scheduling in EPIC, insurance verification, and pre-authorizations. You’ll help keep patient flow smooth while delivering the “Jefferson Experience”. Requires a high school diploma/equivalent and strong communication and multitasking skills. Comes with Jefferson’s medical, dental, vision, disability, retirement, and tuition benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Take 10 minutes, pick 1–2 that fit you best, and send in an application today.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.