🏥 Philadelphia Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Philly’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—big hospital systems, community clinics, and even telehealth startups are all hiring. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level to senior leadership, that caught my eye this week.

Employer: University of Pennsylvania – Ryan Veterinary Hospital

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Internship / Full-time hours, Mon–Fri, 8a–4p

Pay: $15.90–$19.00/hour + $1,000 sign-on incentive

Work hands-on with ICU patients in a top-tier teaching hospital—stocking, cleaning, patient restraint, basic lab work, and supporting nurses. Great fit if you have prior vet experience and want strong benefits, tuition perks, and career growth at an Ivy League institution.

Employer: St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Lead the dental assistant team in a busy pediatric hospital clinic, overseeing daily operations and supporting providers. Ideal if you have Dental X-ray certification, strong people skills, and want to grow in a respected children’s hospital.

Employer: St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (4x10s or 5x8s, daytime)

Benefits include generous PTO, tuition assistance, and retirement. You’ll room patients, take vitals, do phlebotomy, help with exams, and support front-desk tasks in a pediatric setting. Requires current MA certification and at least 1 year of experience.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Center City Philadelphia & Haverford, PA (home visits)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $50–$55/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Provide outpatient-level PT in senior living communities and homes—evaluate, treat, and educate clients while managing your own schedule. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, training, and career paths for PTs with 1+ year of experience and a PA license.

Employer: St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Oversee pharmacy tech workflow and ensure timely, accurate medication delivery in a pediatric hospital. Great for techs with solid experience who either hold or can obtain CPhT certification within 6 months and enjoy leadership and problem-solving.

Employer: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $107,200–$142,100/year + incentive eligibility

Advanced CNS role focused on complex pediatric populations—direct care, staff education, quality improvement, and evidence-based practice. Requires a Master’s in Nursing, CNS licensure, and pediatric CNS certification; ideal if you want to drive system-level change at a world-class children’s hospital.

Employer: Care Pavilion Nursing and Rehab / Focus Health Network

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Lead daily nursing operations, staffing, and quality of care in a Walnut Street rehab and long-term care center. Best for RNs with 1+ year in a supervisory or similar leadership role who enjoy mentoring staff and coordinating care for post-acute and long-term residents.

Employer: Dutch Vet

Location: Remote, serving PA and other licensed states

Type: Independent contractor (1099), flexible hours

Estimated Pay: ~$64–$80/hour (per-consult pay, depends on volume)

Provide telehealth consults, prescribe when appropriate, and document in Dutch’s EMR—all from home. Great side gig for vets with 5+ years’ clinical experience and an active license in one or more Dutch states (including PA).

Employer: The Behavioral Wellness Center at Girard

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time, Evenings 3:00–11:30 PM, every other Monday & Friday (8 hrs/week)

Provide medication administration, monitoring, and crisis support in a behavioral health/substance use Return Program. Requires PA LPN license, CPR, and comfort with behavioral health; includes a mandatory 5-day daytime orientation.

Employer: Nostalgic Eye Care

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $23–$26/hour

Assist with eye exams, run diagnostic tests, take vitals, handle EMR, and help at the front desk. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and professional development support. Best for candidates with 2+ years’ experience and strong customer service skills.

Employer: The Behavioral Wellness Center at Girard

Location: 2101 Belmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time, Day shift 7:00 AM–3:30 PM, every other Sat & Sun

Care for older adults with serious mental illness in a structured behavioral health program—assess, medicate, lead care plans, and supervise techs. Requires PA RN license, CPR, and 3–5 years of behavioral health nursing; includes a 5-day full-time orientation.

Employer: University of Pennsylvania – Perelman School of Medicine

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, Associate or Full Professor (non-tenure clinician-educator track)

Senior neuroradiologist role combining high-level clinical work, teaching, and scholarship across multiple Penn-affiliated hospitals. Requires MD or MD/PhD, ABR certification, and CAQ-eligibility in neuroradiology, with a strong record in education and research.

Employer: Ailux (biotech)

Location: Philadelphia, PA (U.S.-based)

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Lead global medical safety strategy and pharmacovigilance for AI-driven immunology and inflammation programs, from preclinical through late development. Requires MD or MD-PhD and 5–7+ years’ safety/PV or clinical development experience in biotech/pharma.

Employer: Jefferson Health – Jefferson Center City

Location: 100 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, weekdays only, no nights/weekends/holidays/on-call

Join a busy general cardiology outpatient practice doing assessments, managing chronic conditions, and coordinating care for adult patients. Requires Master’s degree, NP or PA national certification, and ACLS/BLS.

Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, senior Medical Affairs

Base Pay Range: $268,000–$402,000/year (plus bonus & equity eligibility)

Own US Medical Affairs strategy for lung cancer and early oncology assets—evidence generation, publications, and cross-functional leadership. Requires 10+ years in pharma/biotech (ideally oncology) and an advanced degree (MD, PhD, PharmD, NP, PA, etc.).

Employer: Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC Health)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Provide primary care to diverse, underserved patients in FQHC settings—acute/chronic care, prevention, and public health work. Requires MD/DO, completion of 3-year residency, board certification/eligibility in FM or Peds, and PA license; salary is based on experience with competitive benefits.

Employer: Ensemble Health Partners (onsite at St. Christopher’s)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $18.65–$19.90/hour + bonus incentives

Entry-level HIM role analyzing charts, tracking missing documentation, and managing EMR work queues. Includes paid certifications, tuition reimbursement, and clear advancement paths—good fit if you’re detail-oriented and want to break into healthcare admin.

Employer: Family Practice & Counseling Services Network (FPCSN)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, on-site leadership

Lead primary care across multiple community health centers—overseeing operations, quality, population health, and provider teams in an FQHC setting. Requires PA CRNP license, Master’s in Nursing, and 5–7+ years of progressive leadership with experience in community or safety-net care.

Employer: Jefferson Health – Jefferson Center City

Location: 111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time (20 hours/week), Day shift

Evaluate and treat patients across acute, rehab, or outpatient settings, plus help with student education and new staff orientation. Requires PA PT license, BLS, and 2+ years of clinical practice.

Employer: Home Health Care, Inc. (CareSense Home Care)

Location: Philadelphia, PA (home visits)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Make home visits to pediatric patients—monthly supervisory visits, assessments, care plans (485s), and family education. Requires PA RN license, driver’s license and car, and home care experience is preferred. Offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, multiple insurance options, referral bonuses, FSA, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—you’re probably closer than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.