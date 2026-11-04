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Philadelphia
🚧 Multiple Philly Construction & Skilled Trades Jobs, Up to $170K
3 days ago
Philly’s building scene is busy right now—shipyard, multifamily, and high-end residential work are all hiring. If you like working with your hands and seeing projects come to life, this week has some solid options.
Welder B – Heavy Shipyard Construction
- Employer: Hanwha Philly Shipyard / Philly Shipyard, Inc.
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about heavy shipyard welding in multiple positions (FCAW, SMAW, SAW, automated welding). You’ll work indoors and outdoors, at heights and in confined spaces, doing performance-tested welds on major vessel projects.
Construction Superintendent – Multifamily/Commercial
- Employer: Michael Page (for an established general contractor)
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $170,000 base + bonus & benefits
Lead ground-up life sciences, industrial, and commercial projects from start to close. You’ll run the jobsite, manage subs, own the schedule and quality, and enforce OSHA safety standards while working with a large, experienced team.
Construction Superintendent – Multifamily
- Employer: Michael Page (for a multifamily-focused GC)
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $150,000+ base + bonus & benefits
Focused on large multifamily residential builds, this role is for a superintendent who can handle complex, ground-up projects and big teams. You’ll coordinate trades, keep projects on time and on budget, and maintain a safe, well-run site.
Lead Carpenter – High-End Residential Remodels
- Employer: MCL Carpentry and Construction
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, year-round W2
- Salary: $35.00 – $40.00 per hour
Take the lead on high-end kitchens, baths, additions, and whole-home remodels from framing through finish. This is a good fit if you’re the go-to problem solver on site and want a path toward project management and leadership, with PTO, 401(k), and tools/vehicle support.
Outfitter – Shipyard Pipe & Machinery Install
- Employer: Hanwha Philly Shipyard
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, safety-sensitive
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role installing piping, foundations, skids, and ship machinery. You’ll weld, fit, align equipment with precision tools, read blueprints and 3D isos, and work across pipefitting, machining, and welding in a heavy industrial environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting links to similar roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.