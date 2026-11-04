🚧 Multiple Philly Construction & Skilled Trades Jobs, Up to $170K

Philly’s building scene is busy right now—shipyard, multifamily, and high-end residential work are all hiring. If you like working with your hands and seeing projects come to life, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Hanwha Philly Shipyard / Philly Shipyard, Inc.

Hanwha Philly Shipyard / Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about heavy shipyard welding in multiple positions (FCAW, SMAW, SAW, automated welding). You’ll work indoors and outdoors, at heights and in confined spaces, doing performance-tested welds on major vessel projects.

Employer: Michael Page (for an established general contractor)

(for an established general contractor) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $170,000 base + bonus & benefits

Lead ground-up life sciences, industrial, and commercial projects from start to close. You’ll run the jobsite, manage subs, own the schedule and quality, and enforce OSHA safety standards while working with a large, experienced team.

Employer: Michael Page (for a multifamily-focused GC)

(for a multifamily-focused GC) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $150,000+ base + bonus & benefits

Focused on large multifamily residential builds, this role is for a superintendent who can handle complex, ground-up projects and big teams. You’ll coordinate trades, keep projects on time and on budget, and maintain a safe, well-run site.

Employer: MCL Carpentry and Construction

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, year-round W2

Salary: $35.00 – $40.00 per hour

Take the lead on high-end kitchens, baths, additions, and whole-home remodels from framing through finish. This is a good fit if you’re the go-to problem solver on site and want a path toward project management and leadership, with PTO, 401(k), and tools/vehicle support.

Employer: Hanwha Philly Shipyard

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, safety-sensitive

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role installing piping, foundations, skids, and ship machinery. You’ll weld, fit, align equipment with precision tools, read blueprints and 3D isos, and work across pipefitting, machining, and welding in a heavy industrial environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting links to similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.