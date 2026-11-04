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💻 Philadelphia IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings
Philly’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of remote-flex roles plus a few on-site gigs for folks who like being close to the action. Here are some standout IT and tech openings hiring in and around Philadelphia, PA.
CyberArk Senior Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel up to 20%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $113,100 – $208,300
Work on next-gen cyber engineering and GenAI solutions while mentoring junior devs. Full-stack role across cloud, APIs, and microservices for clients navigating complex security needs.
AI and Data Science Engineer III – Marketing Measurement
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel ~10%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $113,300 – $188,900
Senior data science role focused on measuring marketing impact using SQL, Python/R, MMM, and causal inference. Great fit if you like experiment design and turning analytics into clear business moves.
Cyber Data Protection / PKI Manager
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel 25–50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $134,500 – $265,100
Lead enterprise PKI and encryption strategy across cloud and hybrid environments. High-impact manager role for someone deep in certificates, CLM tools, and crypto policy.
Chief Technology Officer (E043)
Employer: SEPTA
Location: Philadelphia, PA (on-site public-sector leadership)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $270,000/year
Top tech seat for the region’s transit system, owning cloud modernization, cybersecurity, and data strategy. Big scope, strong public benefits, and direct impact on millions of riders.
Director of Data Trust
Employer: Dale WorkForce Solutions (for a pediatric academic medical center)
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Lead enterprise data governance and quality for a major children’s hospital. You’ll build out the Data Trust Office, data catalog, and AI-ready data standards across clinical and research teams.
Oracle HCM Implementation Consultant – Senior Associate
Employer: PwC
Location: Philadelphia, PA (cloud HR focus)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $77,000 – $202,000
Implement and configure Oracle HCM Cloud across HR, payroll, and analytics. Good match if you know Oracle HCM and like client-facing work plus mentoring junior consultants.
Summer 2027 T-Ads Software Engineering Internship
Employer: T-Mobile
Location: Philadelphia, PA (11-week program)
Type: Full-time internship
Pay: $27 – $50/hour
Hands-on software engineering on T-Mobile’s ad tech platform (real-time bidding, DOOH). You’ll ship production code, get a mentor, and work mostly with a Philly-based engineering team.
Senior AI Product Manager
Employer: GSK
Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Own multi-year product strategy for GSK’s enterprise AI and data platform—lakehouse, MLOps/LLMOps, GenAI, and Responsible AI. Senior role leading PMs and partnering with VP-level stakeholders.
LIMS Consultant
Employer: Clarkston Consulting
Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel 30–50%, home office when not on-site)
Type: Full-time
Configure and script LabWare/LabVantage LIMS for life sciences labs. Great if you know GxP, 21 CFR Part 11, and want client-facing work across pharma and biotech.
Quality Systems (Veeva) Senior Consultant
Employer: Clarkston Consulting
Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel 30–50%)
Type: Full-time
Lead Veeva Quality and Vault RIM implementations for life sciences clients. Mix of requirements, configuration, validation, and mentoring junior team members.
SAP Employee Central Payroll Lead (17783)
Employer: The Baer Group
Location: Hybrid – Philadelphia, PA
Type: 3-month contract (W2, expenses reimbursed)
Lead a US payroll go-live for SAP SuccessFactors ECP or SAP on-prem. Short, intense engagement focused on configuration, testing, and cutover.
Associate, GMS Tax Technology Business Analyst
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Philadelphia, PA (Delivery Center)
Type: Full-time
Entry-level/early-career BA role supporting tax tech projects—requirements, documentation, JSON-based configs, and project tracking. Good fit if you like structured work and want to grow tech skills.
Tech Consulting – AI Forward Deployed Engineer, EY.AI Finance – Senior Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Open location (including Philadelphia)
Type: Full-time
Salary (most US locations): $171,600 – $392,100
Senior manager role blending FP&A, EPM platforms, and GenAI/ML for finance data models. You’ll lead delivery, design data architectures, and build EY’s AI Finance solution offering.
Software Engineer II, Fullstack (Capital Orchestration)
Employer: Affirm
Location: Remote-first (open to Philadelphia-based candidates)
Type: Full-time
Salary (most US states): $146,000 – $206,000; CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT: $165,000 – $225,000
Fullstack role on the platform that moves billions in loan collateral. Work with Python, React, data pipelines, and internal tools to keep Affirm’s capital engine running.
Sr. Network Engineer (W2 Only)
Employer: Reqroute, Inc
Location: Hybrid – Philadelphia, PA
Type: 12+ month contract (W2 only)
Senior network architect role assessing and redesigning a large enterprise LAN/WAN/WLAN and SD-WAN (VeloCloud) environment. Heavy Cisco, network security, and executive-facing consulting.
Oracle Services – NetSuite Finance/SCM Senior Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Open location (including Philadelphia)
Type: Full-time
Salary (all US locations): $171,600 – $392,100; NYC/CA/WA ranges higher
Lead NetSuite finance and supply chain transformations as a senior manager. Own client relationships, solution architecture, and large implementation teams.
Senior Director, Software Engineering
Employer: Clarivate
Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, some travel)
Type: Full-time
Executive engineering role leading multiple software teams across content, product tech, DevOps, and AI. Requires deep Java/RDBMS background and 7+ years managing engineering orgs.
Computer Vision Engineer – 3D / Robotics
Employer: Pave Talent (for a robotics company)
Location: Philadelphia, PA (on-site, 5 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $140,000 – $185,000 + bonus + equity
Own SLAM and perception for real robots in industrial environments. Heavy C++, ROS, and 3D geometry—your work is judged by whether the robot can handle tough terrain.
Microsoft Dynamics Senior Consultant, Technical Transformation
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel up to 50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,700 – $218,300
Lead technical workstreams on Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, especially contact center and AI-enabled Copilot solutions. Strong fit if you’ve delivered multiple D365 implementations.
Senior Platform Engineer
Employer: ARC by ChargeItSpot
Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, 2–3 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Design and own core platform services—Kubernetes, CI/CD, GitOps, and observability—for ARC’s smart locker device-management platform used by major retailers.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have several related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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