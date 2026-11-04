💻 Philadelphia IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Philly’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of remote-flex roles plus a few on-site gigs for folks who like being close to the action. Here are some standout IT and tech openings hiring in and around Philadelphia, PA.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel up to 20%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,100 – $208,300

Work on next-gen cyber engineering and GenAI solutions while mentoring junior devs. Full-stack role across cloud, APIs, and microservices for clients navigating complex security needs.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel ~10%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,300 – $188,900

Senior data science role focused on measuring marketing impact using SQL, Python/R, MMM, and causal inference. Great fit if you like experiment design and turning analytics into clear business moves.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel 25–50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

Lead enterprise PKI and encryption strategy across cloud and hybrid environments. High-impact manager role for someone deep in certificates, CLM tools, and crypto policy.

Employer: SEPTA

Location: Philadelphia, PA (on-site public-sector leadership)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $270,000/year

Top tech seat for the region’s transit system, owning cloud modernization, cybersecurity, and data strategy. Big scope, strong public benefits, and direct impact on millions of riders.

Employer: Dale WorkForce Solutions (for a pediatric academic medical center)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Lead enterprise data governance and quality for a major children’s hospital. You’ll build out the Data Trust Office, data catalog, and AI-ready data standards across clinical and research teams.

Employer: PwC

Location: Philadelphia, PA (cloud HR focus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Implement and configure Oracle HCM Cloud across HR, payroll, and analytics. Good match if you know Oracle HCM and like client-facing work plus mentoring junior consultants.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Philadelphia, PA (11-week program)

Type: Full-time internship

Pay: $27 – $50/hour

Hands-on software engineering on T-Mobile’s ad tech platform (real-time bidding, DOOH). You’ll ship production code, get a mentor, and work mostly with a Philly-based engineering team.

Employer: GSK

Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Own multi-year product strategy for GSK’s enterprise AI and data platform—lakehouse, MLOps/LLMOps, GenAI, and Responsible AI. Senior role leading PMs and partnering with VP-level stakeholders.

Employer: Clarkston Consulting

Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel 30–50%, home office when not on-site)

Type: Full-time

Configure and script LabWare/LabVantage LIMS for life sciences labs. Great if you know GxP, 21 CFR Part 11, and want client-facing work across pharma and biotech.

Employer: Clarkston Consulting

Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel 30–50%)

Type: Full-time

Lead Veeva Quality and Vault RIM implementations for life sciences clients. Mix of requirements, configuration, validation, and mentoring junior team members.

Employer: The Baer Group

Location: Hybrid – Philadelphia, PA

Type: 3-month contract (W2, expenses reimbursed)

Lead a US payroll go-live for SAP SuccessFactors ECP or SAP on-prem. Short, intense engagement focused on configuration, testing, and cutover.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Philadelphia, PA (Delivery Center)

Type: Full-time

Entry-level/early-career BA role supporting tax tech projects—requirements, documentation, JSON-based configs, and project tracking. Good fit if you like structured work and want to grow tech skills.

Employer: EY

Location: Open location (including Philadelphia)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $171,600 – $392,100

Senior manager role blending FP&A, EPM platforms, and GenAI/ML for finance data models. You’ll lead delivery, design data architectures, and build EY’s AI Finance solution offering.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote-first (open to Philadelphia-based candidates)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US states): $146,000 – $206,000; CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT: $165,000 – $225,000

Fullstack role on the platform that moves billions in loan collateral. Work with Python, React, data pipelines, and internal tools to keep Affirm’s capital engine running.

Employer: Reqroute, Inc

Location: Hybrid – Philadelphia, PA

Type: 12+ month contract (W2 only)

Senior network architect role assessing and redesigning a large enterprise LAN/WAN/WLAN and SD-WAN (VeloCloud) environment. Heavy Cisco, network security, and executive-facing consulting.

Employer: EY

Location: Open location (including Philadelphia)

Type: Full-time

Salary (all US locations): $171,600 – $392,100; NYC/CA/WA ranges higher

Lead NetSuite finance and supply chain transformations as a senior manager. Own client relationships, solution architecture, and large implementation teams.

Employer: Clarivate

Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Executive engineering role leading multiple software teams across content, product tech, DevOps, and AI. Requires deep Java/RDBMS background and 7+ years managing engineering orgs.

Employer: Pave Talent (for a robotics company)

Location: Philadelphia, PA (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $185,000 + bonus + equity

Own SLAM and perception for real robots in industrial environments. Heavy C++, ROS, and 3D geometry—your work is judged by whether the robot can handle tough terrain.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300

Lead technical workstreams on Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, especially contact center and AI-enabled Copilot solutions. Strong fit if you’ve delivered multiple D365 implementations.

Employer: ARC by ChargeItSpot

Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, 2–3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Design and own core platform services—Kubernetes, CI/CD, GitOps, and observability—for ARC’s smart locker device-management platform used by major retailers.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have several related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.