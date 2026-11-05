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Philadelphia

Philadelphia OEM hiring for two key positions

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DYbQ6_1GoMxMhl00

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is accepting applications for two jobs: Homeland Security Program Manager and Grants Program Coordinator. These roles support key emergency management work in Philadelphia. Learn more and apply: https://t.co/8rMiUqBfpq

This content is adapted from materials provided by PhiladelphiaGov

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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