undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Philadelphia
Philadelphia OEM hiring for two key positions
3 days ago
The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is accepting applications for two jobs: Homeland Security Program Manager and Grants Program Coordinator. These roles support key emergency management work in Philadelphia. Learn more and apply: https://t.co/8rMiUqBfpq
This content is adapted from materials provided by PhiladelphiaGov
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.