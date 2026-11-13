Phenix City retail is busy right now—great time to land a store job or move up into leadership. Here are a few solid options if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Phenix City, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $18/hour + monthly bonus

Lead the team that keeps the store stocked, clean, and customer-ready. This role comes with bonus potential, paid time off (up to 152 hours/year), medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company match, and a clear path to promotion. Schedules stay within 6am–10pm, and the store is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 1113 Hwy 280 Byp, Phenix City, AL 36867

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-store role where you’ll run the register, help customers, stock shelves, and keep the store clean. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, Employee Assistance Program, and educational assistance.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Phenix City, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Step into retail leadership, helping run daily operations, lead the team, and support hiring and training. Citi Trends highlights promotion from within, paid training, health and dental insurance, paid vacation, and a 401(k) plan for long-term growth.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh—retail roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.