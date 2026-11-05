🛒 Phenix City Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Phenix City has a nice mix of retail and service roles right now, from big-box stores to growing specialty brands. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys)

Mavis Tire (Pep Boys) Location: Phenix City, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Lead the front of the shop, support techs, and help customers with repairs and tire choices at a busy automotive center. This role is great if you have at least 1 year of automotive or tire experience, strong customer service skills, and want career growth, benefits, and open interviews 7 days a week.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #5903

Location: 3864 US Highway 80 W, Phenix City, AL 36870

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14 – $27 per hour, plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Keep the Fresh area stocked, rotated, and food-safe while helping shoppers find what they need. Good fit if you want steady hours, strong benefits (health, 401(k), PTO), and even tuition paid through Walmart’s Live Better U program.

Employer: Spartan Investment Group / FreeUp Storage

Location: Phenix City, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $19.50 per hour, plus quarterly bonuses

Help run self-storage sites by assisting customers, leasing units, doing light maintenance, and keeping the property clean and safe. This is a good match if you have strong people skills, can work Saturdays, and want company-paid health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) match, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles nearby, and it’s a great way to get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.