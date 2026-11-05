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Pharr
Pharr Library $3 Bag Book Sale on Nov. 14
7 days ago
The Pharr Memorial Library will hold a Big Book Sale on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9 AM to 3 PM at 121 E. Cherokee, Pharr, TX. For $3, you can fill a bag with books, including children’s books, magazines, audiobooks, and more, and each bag purchase includes a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a $50 gift basket donated by H-E-B. All sales support the Pharr Memorial Library.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Pharr Memorial Library
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