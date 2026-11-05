undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Several Customer Service Jobs Hiring Now in Pharr, TX
Pharr has some solid part-time options right now if you like helping people and staying busy. These are all in-person roles with flexible hours and steady customer contact.
Cashier/Customer Service
- Employer: Stefano's Brooklyn Pizza
- Location: Pharr, TX (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $8.00 – $12.00 per hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training
Take orders, run the register, and help guests have a great dining experience. Good fit if you’ve done customer service or serving before and are comfortable using a POS system; Spanish is a plus.
Front Desk 10am–4pm Mid Day Shift
- Employer: Crunch Fitness Pharr
- Location: Pharr, TX (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $8.00 – $9.00 per hour
- Perks: Flexible schedule
Welcome members, answer phones, sell retail items, and help schedule services like hydromassage and tanning. Great if you want steady daytime hours and like a gym environment.
Front Desk Early 4AM Start
- Employer: Crunch Fitness Pharr
- Location: Pharr, TX (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $8.00 – $9.00 per hour
- Perks: Flexible schedule
Same front desk duties as the mid-day shift, but for early birds who like starting at 4:00 AM. You’ll greet members, check them in, handle payments, and keep the lobby welcoming.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.