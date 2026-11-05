🛒 Several Customer Service Jobs Hiring Now in Pharr, TX

Pharr has some solid part-time options right now if you like helping people and staying busy. These are all in-person roles with flexible hours and steady customer contact.

Employer: Stefano's Brooklyn Pizza

Stefano's Brooklyn Pizza Location: Pharr, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $8.00 – $12.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Take orders, run the register, and help guests have a great dining experience. Good fit if you’ve done customer service or serving before and are comfortable using a POS system; Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Crunch Fitness Pharr

Crunch Fitness Pharr Location: Pharr, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $8.00 – $9.00 per hour

Perks: Flexible schedule

Welcome members, answer phones, sell retail items, and help schedule services like hydromassage and tanning. Great if you want steady daytime hours and like a gym environment.

Employer: Crunch Fitness Pharr

Crunch Fitness Pharr Location: Pharr, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $8.00 – $9.00 per hour

Perks: Flexible schedule

Same front desk duties as the mid-day shift, but for early birds who like starting at 4:00 AM. You’ll greet members, check them in, handle payments, and keep the lobby welcoming.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.