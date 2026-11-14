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🎁 Free Items Popping Up Around Pflugerville This Week
Pflugerville neighbors are sharing some great free items right now. If you need furniture, garden supplies, or holiday decor, take a look below.
6’ ish Tree
Item: Free Christmas tree, about 6 feet tall
Condition: Used – like new, perfectly functional
Location: Pflugerville, TX
Source: Facebook Marketplace
This is a full-size artificial Christmas tree. The owner got a new one and no longer needs this one, so it’s free to anyone who can use it this season.
Gardening Poles 6' / 3' Free
Item: Gardening poles, mix of 6-foot and 3-foot lengths
Condition: Used – good
Location: Pflugerville, TX
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Handy for supporting plants, building simple trellises, or marking rows in your garden. All poles are free; you just need to pick them up.
Brown Leather Sofa
Item: Brown leather sofa
Condition: Visible wear, but still comfortable
Location: Chisholm Point, Pflugerville, TX
Source: Nextdoor
A comfy leather couch that would work well in a casual living room, game room, or garage lounge. Expect some wear on the leather, but it’s described as comfortable.
King-Size Mattress and Box Spring , mattress pad and king bed frame
Item: King-size mattress, box spring, mattress pad, and king bed frame
Condition: Not specified; listed as free and ready to go now
Location: Gatlinburg, Pflugerville, TX
Contact: Call John @ 512-413-4699 to arrange pickup
Source: Nextdoor
A full king bedroom setup available at no cost. Great if you’re furnishing a new place or upgrading from a smaller bed. The poster says it’s ready for immediate pickup.
Freebies in Pflugerville tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.