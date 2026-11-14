Pflugerville neighbors are sharing some great free items right now. If you need furniture, garden supplies, or holiday decor, take a look below.

Item: Free Christmas tree, about 6 feet tall

Condition: Used – like new, perfectly functional

Location: Pflugerville, TX

Source: Facebook Marketplace

This is a full-size artificial Christmas tree. The owner got a new one and no longer needs this one, so it’s free to anyone who can use it this season.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Gardening poles, mix of 6-foot and 3-foot lengths

Condition: Used – good

Location: Pflugerville, TX

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Handy for supporting plants, building simple trellises, or marking rows in your garden. All poles are free; you just need to pick them up.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Brown leather sofa

Condition: Visible wear, but still comfortable

Location: Chisholm Point, Pflugerville, TX

Source: Nextdoor

A comfy leather couch that would work well in a casual living room, game room, or garage lounge. Expect some wear on the leather, but it’s described as comfortable.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: King-size mattress, box spring, mattress pad, and king bed frame

Condition: Not specified; listed as free and ready to go now

Location: Gatlinburg, Pflugerville, TX

Contact: Call John @ 512-413-4699 to arrange pickup

Source: Nextdoor

A full king bedroom setup available at no cost. Great if you’re furnishing a new place or upgrading from a smaller bed. The poster says it’s ready for immediate pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Freebies in Pflugerville tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.