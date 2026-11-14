Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Pflugerville, TX? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Gender: Female

Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Cuz i Matter Animal Rescue (CiMAR)

Location: Pflugerville, TX

CiMAR invites you to email them for full details on Phoebe Buffay and the adoption process. You can also see more photos and the adoption application on their website.

👉 Meet Phoebe Buffay and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Cuz i Matter Animal Rescue (CiMAR)

Location: Pflugerville, TX

For more information about Rachel Green, CiMAR asks that you email them so they can share full adoption details. You’ll also find extra pictures and the application form on their website.

👉 Meet Rachel Green and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Shelter: Cuz i Matter Animal Rescue (CiMAR)

Location: Pflugerville, TX

Monica Geller is another sweet terrier mix with CiMAR. To learn more about her personality, vetting, and adoption steps, send the rescue an email or visit their website for photos and the online application.

👉 Meet Monica Geller and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix

Labrador Retriever / Hound mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Cuz i Matter Animal Rescue (CiMAR)

Location: Pflugerville, TX

Neo is an adult Lab/Hound mix with CiMAR. The rescue asks interested adopters to email them for full information about his background and needs. You can also find more photos and the adoption application on their website.

👉 Meet Neo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Airedale Terrier mix

Chihuahua / Airedale Terrier mix Age: Young (about 3 years old)

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $150

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pflugerville, TX)

Bebe is a young, smart little guy who is fully potty trained and knows several commands. His current owner says he is obedient and responds to the “sit” command. He’s looking for a new home where his training and good manners will be appreciated.

👉 Meet Bebe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pflugerville, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share this list with friends and neighbors so they can see who’s waiting.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.